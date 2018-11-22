Tourism’S Renewed Focus On Atlanta Travel Market

US travel professionals were treated to the sights and sounds of Junkanoo as the Bahamas Tourist Office in Atlanta moved to generate increased business from the area.

The event, held at the Delta Flight Museum in Hapeville, Georgia, and organised by area manager, Garbrielle Archer, and her team was designed to update 100 Delta preferred travel agents, Bahamas specialists and media on new developments in The Bahamas.

Private sector partners gave updates on Nassau/Paradise Island, Grand Bahama and the Family Islands. Sponsor giveaways included prizes from partners including Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach; Valentine’s Resort & Marina; Abaco Club at Winding Bay; and SLS Baha Mar.

“Events like tonight are important, firstly, because they allow us to update the product and destination knowledge of our travel agents, allowing them to be ‘in the know’ and well equipped to sell the islands of The Bahamas. Secondly, it allows us to interact one on one with our top producing agents, thank them for the outstanding job they are doing and encourage them to continue to sell The Bahamas,” said Ms Archer.

“The information given was very concise and I did learn a lot. The venue was amazing ... loved everything about it as I was exploring. The food was amazing; some of the best I’ve had at a travel event. The Bahamian Junkanoo performers were such a treat I video’d the entire thing up close.” said Jennifer Goza, owner of Time-Out Cruises and Tours.

Pushing the message that “It’s Better in The Bahamas,” the event was a part of the Ministry of Tourism’s ongoing efforts to reconnect and re-engage with the travel agent community.