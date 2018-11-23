Bahamas ‘Sitting Ducks’ Over Cyber Vulnerability

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

Cyber-security awareness in The Bahamas is almost non-existent, a technology entrepreneur has lamented, warning: “We are sitting ducks in this country.”

Gamin Wilson, managing director of Bahamas Cyber Shield, a security start-up, told Tribune Business that there was largely a false sense of security over this nation’s vulnerability to cyber-attacks, and called for greater public awareness on the issue.

“I sense that we have a lot of misconceptions about it, and that there is a false sense of security. I realised that there was no one really trying to educate the public as a whole on this issue of cyber-security,” said Mr Wilson.

“I have noticed that Bahamians seemed very susceptible to all manner of scams, not just online. I noticed that we are becoming more and more integrated with technology. The mobile penetration in The Bahamas is very high, so many people are using technology, but a lot of people do not realise the dangers, risks and how to avoid them.”

“Worldwide we see that ransomware in really huge right now,” Mr Wilson continued. “What usually happens is a hacker will send a person an e-mail, convince them to click on a link or download some type of attachment that installs malicious malware on their computer.

“That would encrypt all of that person’s files and lock their computer, and they would have to pay to regain access. Phishing attacks are also pretty big as well. Most cyber attacks occur via e-mail. Hackers have figured out that people are the weakest link in any information security system.”

Mr Wilson urged Bahamian businesses to take action and increase awareness within their companies on cyber threats. “I think local companies need to take action to increase awareness within their companies so that their staff are aware of the risk, and they should have policies and are able to recognise certain attacks and how to avoid them,” he added.

“When we talk about cyber awareness it’s not just telling someone to use a strong password or not click on a link. If it’s not reinforced, if they’re not engaged and it’s not a part of company culture, they will still fall victim to those mistakes.”