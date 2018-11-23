0

Btc Unions Meet With Pm's Office

As of Friday, November 23, 2018

Both Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) trade unions yesterday met the parliamentary secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office to discuss their challenges.

Pakeisha Parker-Edgecombe welcomed executives of the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union (BCPOU), and the Bahamas Communications and Public Managers Union (BCPMU), at a courtesy call at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday, November 22, 2018.

Their talks focused on the challenges facing both unions regarding their members and technology in a global marketplace. Mrs Parker-Edgecombe welcomed both unions’ executives and looked forward to dealing amicably with the issues raised.

