Btc Unions Meet With Pm's Office

Both Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) trade unions yesterday met the parliamentary secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office to discuss their challenges.

Pakeisha Parker-Edgecombe welcomed executives of the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union (BCPOU), and the Bahamas Communications and Public Managers Union (BCPMU), at a courtesy call at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday, November 22, 2018.

Their talks focused on the challenges facing both unions regarding their members and technology in a global marketplace. Mrs Parker-Edgecombe welcomed both unions’ executives and looked forward to dealing amicably with the issues raised.