Here We Go Again: Just Like Jean Rony, Born Here But Foreste Shipped Off To Haiti

THE government is facing another immigration legal challenge from a Bahamas-born man of Haitian descent after he was deported to Haiti in violation of a Supreme Court order.
Yesterday, 24-year-old Louisbin Foreste told The Tribune his time in Haiti - his first time leaving The Bahamas - has been filled with hardship, hunger and a constant fear for his life.
“You know when people tell you about somewhere you never been, but like you can only imagine it? Well, it’s worse and every day people are dropping dead,” Mr Foreste said in a telephone interview.
“Every day I’m seeing cars flipping over, bikes flipping over, many people dead. And stuff in Haiti is expensive, it’s very bad. I’m living with strangers, some nights I go to sleep hungry if my sister don’t send money. A water to drink is $20 Haitian.”
Mr Foreste was deported on October 27, just four days after his lawyer obtained an injunction before acting Justice Andrew Forbes to keep him in the country until his matter could be heard in court.
A service form obtained by The Tribune indicates the Attorney General’s Office received the injunction on October 25. The family claims officials at the Department of Immigration, and the Carmichael Road Detention Centre were also served with the order; however, The Tribune has not seen any proof of service.
The 24-year-old said he was still struggling to understand his plight given his ties to The Bahamas, and repeatedly claimed that several immigration officers stationed at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre during his detention were his former classmates.
Mr Foreste had petitioned the lawfulness of his near month-long detention and Justice Forbes was scheduled to hear his habeas corpus application on November 30.
In his affidavit filed on October 22 in support of that application, Mr Foreste stated his belief that the Department of Immigration intended to “surreptitiously expedite” his deportation because his family had told officials he was seeking legal representation.
Mr Foreste was arrested by immigration officers during a sweep of a village off Montgomery Avenue on October 5, and had been detained at the Carmichael Road facility until his deportation.
In the days following his arrest, his family members reportedly provided immigration officials with his birth and baptismal certificates, immunisation and school records and his National Insurance Board card.
His sister Louidna Foreste claims she was told by the Immigration Department that officials would make a determination on his release after all documents were submitted.
“We went immigration,” Ms Foreste said, “they told us what to bring but still nothing came of it. We gone to the detention centre, they told us to go to head office, when I gone to head office [an immigration official] tell us what to bring, his documents to prove he was born here.”
She continued: “We showed his birth, baptism and immunisation card, and she said she will still need school record. She told us, anyone can get a birth certificate.
“So we take all the stuff and the woman say they will have to make the decision. Every day we call they say they haven’t made decision yet. One immigration officer at the detention centre said they just want to leave him in there for a few days just to teach him a lesson. I say I sure by now he learn his lesson.”
Family members were tipped off that Mr Foreste was slated for deportation on Friday evening, October 26, according to Ms Foreste, who said she and other family members slept in their cars outside the Carmichael Road facility and watched as he was put on a bus for the airport the following morning despite their pleas about the court injunction.
Struggle
In north Haiti, Mr Foreste said he was befriended by another deported man who took pity on him.
“It was really bad at the airport,” Mr Foreste said.
“They had a handcuff on my hand really tight. Just the way they treat me, it was very bad for someone - to me I born and raised in the Bahamas. People told me about Haiti, but it’s very bad.
“When I get deported,” Mr Foreste said, “one of the guys was on the plane I tell him I don’t have no one. . .he ask if I want to come with him because he didn’t want to leave me there because I told him I didn’t have any family in Haiti. I borrowed his phone and I call (my) sister. He lets me use it to talk to my people sometimes, he see me, I might be in the room laying down tears coming out my eyes.
“I feel bad,” he continued, “I mostly try stay inside, how I see it how it is around here it’s very bad. In Haiti when you speak English they take it in a bad way, they feel like you cursing them, but I speak Kreyol.”
According to his birth certificate, Mr Foreste was born in Abaco on August 11, 1994 to Prevelus Foreste, a labourer, and Elizia Joseph, an engineer.
His father Prevelus came to the Bahamas in 1976, and his mother Elizia in 1988, according to his sister Louidna, who said the pair was in search of a better life and never returned to Haiti.
Of Mr Foreste’s five siblings, his three sisters hold Bahamian citizenship while he and his older brother did not apply.
He said he went to Central Abaco Primary school until he moved to Nassau with his siblings to stay with a family friend.
In Nassau, he attended Sandilands Primary, and Anatol Rogers until grade nine when he dropped out.
Ms Foreste said: “School is not for everyone, especially if you don’t have that adult support. Our parents are in Abaco, and we were living with a family friend in Nassau. If you not encouraged to be in school and you’re not learning, you wouldn’t want to stay.”
Despite his unemployment, and having not yet applied for citizenship, Ms Foreste stressed her brother was a humble, honest, respectful and kind-hearted person, who had never been arrested or broken any laws in the Bahamas.
Meanwhile, Mr Foreste is struggling to adjust to his new environment.
“Everything in the Bahamas,” Mr Foreste said, “how life is in Haiti, it’s a different life. Sometimes I pass places I see little kids lifting the heaviest stuff, kids run up to you begging for just a $1 for something to eat. I don’t even have it. Last time I had like $3 I gave it to this little kid and he told me God would bless me, I felt good about that at least that day.”
Mr Foreste is represented by McKell Bonaby of Arnold Forbes & Co.
Mr Bonaby did not return calls placed by The Tribune up to press time.
Mr Foreste’s matter is similar to the high-profile case of Jean Rony Jean-Charles, a man who said he is was born in the Bahamas to migrant parents. Mr Jean-Charles was deported, but later ordered to be brought back from Haiti by a Supreme Court judge.
The Court of Appeal later set aside that landmark decision and Mr Jean-Charles has since taken his case to the Privy Council in London.
Ahead of those court proceedings last year, Immigration minister Brent Symonette said the Immigration Department did not “normally” deport people who were born in the Bahamas. He added he would be “disappointed” if this practice was being carried out.
Yesterday, Mr Symonette did not speak to Mr Foreste’s case but clarified his earlier statement, telling The Tribune: “I said it’s not the normal policy but there are still circumstances where it could happen.”
Asked whether there has been any change in policy, Mr Symonette said “No, it’s the same.”
