‘March A Total Failure - Just Like Plp’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement has dismissed Wednesday’s protest march as a Progressive Liberal Party event, calling it disorganised and small.

Several hundred people had protested from Blue Hill Road to Bay Street, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis over a host of reasons, including escalating electricity costs.

In a press statement, FNM chairman Carl Culmer said: “Weeks prior to the march they heavily promoted the event and went on to say the event is non-political, however, as the march drew closer it was clear that it was a PLP-led demonstration.

“Much like the PLP, the march was a complete failure as they could draw only 300 people to march with them. Apart from the small numbers, the march was disorganised with printed paraphernalia and the two main leaders arriving late.”

A source in the FNM said insiders had been concerned about the march until several days out when it seemed unlikely to rival the significance of the We March protest in the months before the 2017 general election.

The FNM’s statement said: “The FNM supports the freedom of speech and the right for people of this country to demonstrate freely. The march on Wednesday showed us several things - the PLP is desperate to get back in power and will use anybody to disrupt. The march also showed us the level of support for the PLP in this country is less than it was May 10, 2017, however, the old, tired and hypocritical ‘Brave’ Davis and his PLP still do not understand the people are done with them. Finally, the march showed us that the people of the Bahamas are still prepared to give the FNM time to do its job to ‘repair’ this country from the damage it received under the PLP administration. The old and tired PLP had a strong message sent to them today by the people of the Bahamas. They were soundly rejected by the poor turnout Wednesday morning.”

FNM Senator Jamal Moss hit out at the protest in his own statement yesterday, calling the PLP hypocritical.

He said: “PLP Leader Philip Davis and Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin were among the same characters who did not come out of the House of Assembly during last year’s ‘We March’ to hear the cries of the people or even pay mind to them. Instead, these were the same people who told their supporters not to march or in the words of their former MP, now chairman, Fred Mitchell, ‘no PLP should be caught dead in it.’ Now suddenly, the PLP MPs, former MPs and their supporters can find the time to either march, be with the people or even speak for them. There is an old saying in politics that ‘hypocrisy is a political sin’ and by what we saw, this is hypocrisy at its best. Davis should be the last person to talk about Bahamas Power and Light because he serves as the former minister of works and under his watch nothing substantial was done to improve the company.”