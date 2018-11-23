Pm’S Wife Becomes A Hero For A Day

By RIEL MAJOR

MINISTER of Environment Romauld Ferreira continued his launch of the “Be a Hero” campaign yesterday, this time with a stop at Adelaide Primary School.

The school-based campaign aims to change the mindset of young Bahamians about the environment and to instill pride in their surroundings.

Adelaide Primary School hosted a special assembly under the theme “Be a Hero; Conserve, Preserve, and Sustain.” Students in grades one to six were in attendance and all participated in original poems, songs, and skits.

Mr Ferreira said Adelaide Primary School students had set the standard for others to follow.

Mr Ferreira said: “We are here to show you love because we love you and care about what happens to you and we care about our country. We want you to understand but, I think Adelaide Primary gets it more than any other place we have visited so far.

“As I look out at this audience and I see all these beautiful faces looking back at me, and I know this is a diverse audience of diverse backgrounds, I want you to remember one thing even though you all are separate it doesn’t matter because we all breathe the same air and we all drink the same water...We are one.

“When I came, I saw the (Be a Hero) back drop and super heroes...you have set the standard and you have to be congratulated. I know that none of this is possible without the hard work of the principal, the administrators, parents and of course the teachers.

“We should keep our country clean for ourselves so we cannot expect persons who are visitors to come into our country and value it more than ourselves. This is our country so this is our (job) to take care of it.”

According to Mr Ferreira, there are strong statistics suggesting cleaner environments are safer environments.

“There is a vast body of research showing higher crime rates and more aggressive behaviour in dirty communities and where litter is strewn all about. Even in highly dense urban areas of low cost public housing in the US, studies have shown that crime is reduced when there are green and clean spaces.

“Filth breeds disrespect. Rats and rodents breeds disease. Disrespect for property transfers into disrespect for authority. When streets and communities are clean, crime decreases, community spirits increases, schools and students fare better, people feel connected,” he said.

The wife of the prime minister, Patricia Minnis, attended to show her support for the “Be a Hero” campaign. She said she was invited to the assembly last minute and she dropped everything to attend. She stressed the outstanding job the students of Adelaide Primary have done.

Mrs Minnis said: “You are amazing. I would like to salute the principle and the teachers here at this school. I mean those skits and songs were amazing; you all are going somewhere.”