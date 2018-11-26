Btc Begins ‘Fight For Every Customer’

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) has moved swiftly to deliver on pledges of increased consumer value with the launch of its 90-day Always On mobile promotion.

Garry Sinclair, pictured, BTC’s chief executive, said the offer - designed to give mobile subscribers 30 days’ worth of connectivity for the equivalent of a week-long plan - represented the “bright red line” the carrier is drawing in its battle for market share with Aliv.

The 90-day promotional offer, timed to coincide with the Christmas season, is a seven-day, $15 VAT-inclusive plan that includes 3G’s of data, unlimited local calls and texts to any network, and international minutes for seven days. Once the seven-day period ends, the Always On plan keeps subscribers connected via free WhatsApp for 30 days.

Mr Sinclair said: “BTC is indeed making history today as the first provider with a customer value proposition that keeps you connected for 30 days while you only pay for seven days.

“We are drawing a bright red line in the sand today, and making a bold statement that we are fighting for every single customer. We’ve talked with our customers and asked them what they want, so we believe that this new Always On commercial offer will resonate with them.”

BTC is introducing its new value proposition under the umbrella of its brand campaign, The Moments that Move Us. The campaign speaks to life as a celebration of moments - from big epic moments to small everyday celebrations. It also acknowledges progress and emphasises the importance of fostering authentic relationships.

At the end of the seven days, the Always On plan automatically renews and any remaining data rolls over. If a customer does not automatically renew the plan, they will still receive free WhatsApp for 30 days, allowing them to stay connected for the month. During this period, customers can add more data and can purchase a 1G bolt-on.

Mr Sinclair added: “We haven’t taken our hands off of the wheel, and we’ve been working hard on the commercial side of our business to produce compelling offers for our customers.

“This launch today is hugely important. We’re not taking our focus off the customer, and this is the first of many more value-packed propositions to come. We’ve also talked with our postpaid customers, and in a few days we will introduce our Always On offer for them as well.