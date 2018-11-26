Celebrating Sandra Coleby’S 47 Years Of Public Health Service

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

PRINCIPAL Nursing Officer Sandra Coleby was honoured with a retirement luncheon yesterday to celebrate her 47 years of public health service to the nation.



Held at the Hilton, Mrs Coleby was celebrated by government officials and her peers for her exemplary work and dedication to the field of nursing.



Health Minister Dr Duane Sands, who delivered yesterday’s keynote address, described Mrs Coleby as “a lady worthy of praise,” “an unselfish manager, mentor and motivator” and commended her for sharing her “remarkable gift and purpose” with the Bahamas.



“Throughout your career you have contributed to numerous departments in various capacities,” Dr Sands said.



“The ambulatory care department, midwifery, community nursing in New Providence and the Family Islands, surveillance, administration and in other areas. Although these are all assorted areas of health with specific responsibilities, you adapted and served with excellence.”



Mrs Coleby, who originally hails from Long Bays Cay, Andros, began her nursing career in 1971 after she was recruited while a fifth form student at St Johns College.



She subsequently began training in the Registered Nurse Diploma Programme at the Bahamas School of Nursing, completing this training and becoming a staff nurse in 1974.



Over the decades, Mrs Coleby progressed through the ranks until she began serving as acting principal nursing officer in 2007, being confirmed in this appointment in 2017.



“Nursing has been an amazing journey for me,” Mrs Coleby told reporters yesterday on the sidelines of her luncheon. “I would’ve travelled nationally, throughout all the islands of the Bahamas, and I would have…travelled internationally as well, attending workshops, seminars, training sessions. So, it has been a life work for me and I have not regretted it.

“I’m a registered nurse, registered midwife, I’m community health trained, and I’ve been afforded the opportunity to move up the ranks to the second highest position in nursing, and that is that of principal nursing officer…I’m very thankful.”

Mrs Coleby said healthcare in the Bahamas has changed “tremendously” over the last 47 years.



She particularly noted her experiences on Family Islands, where years ago she was often the only healthcare provider.



“I remember delivering babies by myself. Sometimes the only person there was a frightened relative who had to assist me. And nowadays in the Family Islands, you have a full team.



“In islands like Exuma and Abaco, you have a mini-hospital and they are rendering 24-hour services. So, healthcare has come a long way.”

Mrs Coleby also said nursing itself has made great strides, noting the entry requirement is a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing, and many nurses now have masters and doctorate degrees.

When asked how the healthcare field could improve overall, Mrs Coleby said: “Well, we’ve come a long way in terms of training. But we still have some ways to go. For example, reaching all of our citizens in the Family Islands.”



When asked about the current issues nurses face, Mrs Coleby said: “We have to realise nurses are a part of society. And we have the same electricity bills to pay, we have children to educate, like everyone else. And people think it’s all about money. But it’s not all about money.”

However, Mrs Coleby said she does not think the Bahamas is facing a “mass exodus” of nurses, although adding that many younger nurses leave for better opportunities and the ability to explore.



“For the most part, I think we have made many strides in nursing and this government today is in tune with the needs of nursing and I don’t think there are any reasons for nurses to really leave the profession now.”

She also encouraged young people to enroll in the nursing field.



“Nursing is not just meeting the hygienic needs of a patient. You…serve the whole man. So, being a nurse, you have to not only serve that individual, but (also) the family. And you have to be in tune with the environment that that individual is coming from.



“So, nursing is all inclusive… and I say it’s a ministry within itself.”