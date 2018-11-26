Mobile Rivals In Big ‘Black Friday’ Surge

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

MOBILE rivals BTC and Aliv both reported a strong surge in business during their “Black Friday” promotions, with scores of customers taking advantage of their offerings.

Sasha Lightbourne, Aliv spokesperson, told Tribune Business: “Our expectations for Black Friday were superseded by the actions of our customers. We over-performed and exceeded our daily targets so much so that the sale was extended to Saturday, November 24. We provided value for our customers and we are happy that they believed in us and flooded our stores this weekend. They believe in us and clearly believe in best.”

BTC reported that from as early as 4am on Friday, “scores of customers” were queued at its Southwest Plaza Location to take advantage of special in-store offers. Garry Sinclair, its chief executive, said: “We were once again overwhelmed by the response to our Black Friday offers nationwide.

“Our ‘moment matchmakers’- the BTC sales team - gladly helped with creating happy moments for our customers. A number of customers told us that they used this opportunity to get their shopping done early for the holidays. We want to say a big thank you to them, especially those who waited in line early this morning to make sure they didn’t miss the moment.”

Black Friday, the day following Thanksgiving in the US, traditionally marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, and has become known as a time when retailers offer significantly low prices on items such as electronics.

While many Bahamians also travel to the US every year for Black Friday, some local retailers have been using the shopping tradition to generate more business ahead of the Christmas shopping period.