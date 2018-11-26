Senator's Terror In Cutlass Rampage

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
A CROWDED fast-food outlet quickly descended into chaos when a group of teen boys burst in wielding cutlasses and knives in pursuit of another youngster on Friday night.
Senator Ranard Henfield (pictured in inset) was among the patrons at Lil Caesar’s on Carmichael Road and detailed a harrowing scene, as elderly customers were forced to scramble over each other to escape the fray.
A young boy was reportedly mercilessly chopped with a cutlass and had to jump over the counter to escape his assailant in what bystanders allege was a gang-related attack, he said.
Mr Henfield has withheld the name of the gang, telling The Tribune he did not want it printed.
“As I put my hand to (the) glass to look outside at the altercation,” Mr Henfield said, “the security guard opens the door for him to come inside, I guess to get away from what was going on. And the guy bursts in and then here comes a group of other fellas with cutlass and knives.
“People are falling all over themselves trying to get out of the way. His hands go up and you see him coming down into the person - jook, jook, jook - and I kept shouting to him to jump over the counter. They were still trying to get after him throwing rocks in the establishment. After a while they ran out.”
He continued: “They didn’t come there to rob. They came after this guy they were passing and saw him outside. This wasn’t a robbery. These guys seen somebody they were looking for. These were all little boys, these were kids.”
While he was shocked by the brazenness of the young boys, Mr Henfield said he was also deeply troubled by the delayed response to distress calls by emergency services to the incident.
The chaos reportedly took place around 7pm, but Mr Henfield said he was unable to get through to police on 911 and had to call the Carmichael Road Police Station directly around 7.20pm.
“How could you be calling 911 in a country for minutes and there is no answer? I had to call the station directly and they were able to send a patrol car,” the senator said. “The ambulance still hadn’t arrived by the time I gave my statement and left.”
Police did not initially include the incident in their daily crime report on Sunday, but released scant details about the attack yesterday afternoon.
Superintendent Shanta Knowles said police responded to a “disturbance” around 7.30pm on Friday at a pizza takeaway on Carmichael Road where it was reported a group of males were fighting.
According to police, one juvenile was taken to hospital where he was treated and discharged. An investigation is ongoing, police said.
Meanwhile, Mr Henfield said he was told by another young boy, who left the scene to get the victim’s father, that it was a gang-related attack.
The victim had reportedly walked into Lil Caesar’s with a rowdy group of boys, according to Mr Henfield, who said the boys’ ages appeared to range between 13 to 16-years-old.
He said the pizza spot was crowded, and the boys cursed loudly about the long lines before eventually settling on ordering.
The group went outside to wait for their order, and a short time later customers began to hear fighting outside.
“I spoke to (the victim’s) friend,” Mr Henfield said, “they knew the guys. He called the gang they ride with and how it all stemmed from. This little boy can’t be more than 10 years old and explaining this - what the hell are we doing to the psyche of the children of my country?
“I asked the boy to get the (victim’s) parents. He came back and said (victim) ain’t got no mommy, only his daddy, and his father had to walk. He’s an old man. When you see the look of terror on this old man face. The father could barely breathe, the fear in this man’s eyes. His eyes were wide open, he’s terrified, he’s coming to hear that his son is dead.”
Yesterday, Mr Henfield said the incident was personally disturbing because the pizza-run was a routine Friday night activity with his daughters. He said he left them home last Friday because they were sleeping, and reflected on how they were spared not only from physical harm but mental trauma.
“There were people with palpitations, one elderly lady could barely walk and staff member passed out. The psyche on our people, it’s horrible.
“My take away is we have to step up as a people. We can’t complain or read a story about what happened. We need to get involved at a community level. We have to return to the village concept.”
He continued: “When I was growing up, as terrible as we were, we knew we couldn’t walk past Ms Arthur house opposite Stephen Dillet, we couldn’t curse loudly outside our homes, we knew there was a community.
“I don’t see that community spirit anymore,” he said. “We are quicker to spread negative news than to come out and help.”
Noting social media posts blaming the government for crime, Mr Henfield challenged Friday’s incident was the direct consequence of a decline in community values.
“I grew up in the ghetto,” Mr Henfield continued, “it’s how we were raised, how we were socialised, the literacy, our affection came from gangs and boys – that’s not the government. This is a societal problem and our young men are out of order to run into a busy business establishment to stab and chop up somebody.
“Help parents, help kids pass courses in school and dream of their future. We as a people have a lot do to, the government can’t raise our children for us.
“Society can’t sit back and wait for government to fix this problem. I don’t see the government stabbing people up. We’re doing this.”
alfalfa 10 hours, 3 minutes ago
Finally, some one in authority has witnessed first hand, the inefficiencies of our Emergency response from the 911/919 system. Perhaps now that a senator has spoken out in the press about his personal experience and disappointment with it, something may be done. Not holding my breath though.
TalRussell 9 hours, 44 minutes ago
Having had Comrade Red (Independent) Senator Renard's horrifying retelling what it was likes have been physically on scene crime in progress to give his first hand scary jook, jook, jook recant as it was being played out likes TV realty show and the senators account delayed lack policeman's and ambulances responses life threatening happening - should finally put the damning lie to how the red shirts paid american republican propagandist operating out PMO - been planting media stories portraying how everything under Imperial red cabinet gone from PLP worst to cheeky red rosy.... and some media houses becoming red complicit in the reporting what is being written, produced and directed by the hired guns republicans spreading Fake bullshi# ,,,,,, all whilst operating out PeoplePublic view abd sight right out PMO.
tell_it_like_it_is 9 hours, 39 minutes ago
Wow, this is ridiculous! We livin' in the Wild, Wild, West!
joeblow 9 hours, 13 minutes ago
I hope video does not show he was hiding under a table instead of courageously saving lives as he says!
voiceofthepeople 8 hours, 57 minutes ago
The kids of today are following the examples of what they see in the adults, if the adults don't change. This country will be one of those countries that tourist will avoid ....prices and crime too high ....why would any one want to come to a place like this??? Need to start programs in early school against violence. As for the prices need tp teach the rulers "that you catch more with honey.
joeblow 8 hours, 41 minutes ago
Need to stop having children out of wedlock and raise them with moral values and a work ethic. Simple!
DDK 7 hours, 49 minutes ago
Short of enforced sterilization I don't think it will happen. The politicians like 'em dumb and plentiful!
TheMadHatter 8 hours, 49 minutes ago
"Mr Henfield has withheld the name of the gang, telling The Tribune he did not want it printed."
Very nice of him to respect the Gang's right to privacy.
John 7 hours, 19 minutes ago
This puts serious question to his credibility and the sincerity of him wanting to stamp out this type of crime and gang violence.
Clamshell 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
No, it is more likely he did not want to make them “famous” by giving mouth to their name in the newspaper.
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 48 minutes ago
It is good when those in power experience these real-life events ......... like Brave and his wife getting "robbed" ........... and Minnis buying hushmouth from Toogie and Bobo.
Greentea 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
and Khaalis Rolle being on the scene of a robbery too- and NOTHING changes. Impotent, ineffective ALL
Sickened 8 hours, 17 minutes ago
Need to round up the kids that did this and euthanize them. We all know that nothing is going to happen to them and they will continue on this path until they are taken out by another gang. Stop the future terror of these kids and put them down!!!
John 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
This is learned behaviour..it can be unlearnt. The music, the movies tv..
realitycheck242 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
Programs like the hope center needs increased funding by the government and the juvenile disipline programs like the program Jeff loyd headed in andros needs to be revived and all young boys who are identified as gang members needs to enrolled in these programs
TheMadHatter 7 hours, 45 minutes ago
And have a birth tax to pay for these programs. Cant get stamped birth certificate until $2000 is paid - no matter how many years.
sheeprunner12 7 hours, 32 minutes ago
FNM stopped them ALL ........... just like recent DocNottage program ....... FNM is just as bad as PLP (who spawned the 1980s lawless generation).
TalRussell 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
Where is the evidence to justify where two comrade babies born on Bahamaland's soil - on the exact day, time and year but due accident at birth of being born mothers differing citizenship - have increased chance to pose threat we colony islands national security?
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
Israel
bogart 7 hours, 15 minutes ago
INCREDIBLE......Wasnt now Senator Henfield ....and his manching wid da civil society people as da people.....marching as an upset people against the Gubbermint for good governance...did not want to join them....but then ....joined them the politicians........amd now as a politician....stating ..."My take on this is that we have to step up as a people....."....."Society can't sig back an wait for government to fix this problem..."......
Blame da Gubbernmint....say you aint joining da Gubbermint...swing round an accept position from gubbermint.... join da Gubbermint....an then swing right round back now ya a part of da Gubbermint ......... an now throw it back on da people ...who put ya dere......Tru tru politician...
DDK 6 hours, 44 minutes ago
Senate seat stipulation: "No Marching"!
TimesUp 7 hours, 12 minutes ago
Can we consider that if a child under the age of 18 commits a violent crime that the following takes place.
Child is arrested and an investigation takes place by social services who conducts some of the following.
Interview the child to determine literacy, school attendance, upbringing, relationship with parents, drug test etc.
Then inspect the home and interview the parents to determine family relationships, drug or alcohol use within the home, signs of neglect, sanitary conditions etc.
Then have this report provided to the court so the judge may impose sentence on the guardian responsible for the child if they deem that the child's actions have been encouraged by their social upbringing or conditions.
sheeprunner12 7 hours, 2 minutes ago
Is this not the Juvenile Court protocol now??????? ........... But many 15 year olds are sent directly to adult courts now, based on the severity of the crime.
TimesUp 6 hours, 20 minutes ago
I am speaking to suggest that sometimes parents should be held accountable for their lawless children emotionally devoid of empathy or respect of human life due to the upbringing they received.
I think legal framework would be needed for this.
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 31 minutes ago
Parents are responsible for their U18 children ....... except they turn them over to the State as "uncontrollable" .......... Most parents do not, even though the kids are uncontrollable .......... and the school/church cannot do parents' job these days anymore ........... Parents catch feelings too easy.
John 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
It has been preached over and over again that gangs recruit boys at young ages to become gang members. And they start off with the petty crimes like school bullying or attacking other boys who are not members of their gang. And the levels of criminal activity increases. That’s how they earn their stripes in the gang. And by the time they turn 16 or 17 they are sent out to ‘do a hit’, and take som young man’s life. And either there’s a retaliatory killing or, if they are caught, they are sent to the big criminal college to be under the tutelage of career and hardcore criminals. They know that these boys can carry out this serious type of violent behavior and get away with less punishment. They can even kill is a minor and get lighter sentences, if they survive. So where does the state intervene? Society is more quick to jump on teachers or individuals who try to discipline this lot and, in most cases , they come from single parent homes, where even mom must learn to shut up and stay out the way before ‘she get touch up.’ And all the institutions that used to discipline young boys have dried up and blown away.
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 33 minutes ago
Ever watched DocNottage RBDF bootcamp programme???? The whole damn school population needs that.
TalRussell 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
Any wonder victims and witnesses crimes are reluctant step forward helps policeman's investigations - after witnessing way some misguided bloggers be's rushing make out as if the comrade red (Independent) senator Ranard, shouldn't be so all shooks up over his weeken's life threatening encounter after coming face to face with young thugs who just might have been prepared jook, jook, jook anyone's got's in their out blood way.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 21 minutes ago
It makes me very sad,..
Porcupine 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
This is a very poor reflection on all of us. I hope this isn't a trend in the near future. Think it's hard to make ends meet now? Wait till our tourism economy collapses because of violent crime here.
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
Did anyone complain like this when hundreds went missing back in the 1980s ......... running drugs?????????
Chickens have grown teeth now ......... and carry guns and knives on our streets.
rawbahamian 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
Bahamians will twist the word of God into some stupid political bullshit and for no other than because they can do it and hide behind a stage name. This is so sad ! 😥
Gotoutintime 55 minutes ago
Wait till these young men come of age---Then we will know problems!
