Accused Was Never Physically Abused, Says Officer

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A lead police investigator testified in the Supreme Court in Grand Bahama yesterday that murder accused Renaldo Hudson was never physically abused by officers while in police custody following his arrest in connection with a double murder and attempted murder investigation two years ago.

Detective Sergeant 772 Lorenzo Johnson said he never witnessed any officer in his presence put a plastic bag over the accused’s head or hold his legs down while at the Central Detective Unit.

In fact, he said. the accused confessed to the crimes while in police custody, claiming it was the result of a robbery gone bad.

Sgt Johnson conducted a record of interview with Hudson on April 8, 2016 at CDU in reference to police investigation into the shooting deaths of Noel Hamilton, 57, and Jacklyn Armbrister, 55, and the attempted murder of Agatha Gaitor during an armed robbery on March 21, 2016.

Hudson, 21, is on trial facing two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and armed robbery. He is represented by Mario Gray.

According to the lead investigator, on March 21, 2016, he received information and went to Hearn Lane and Bruce Avenue where he met several officers. He said two ambulances were also at the scene preparing to take two victims - Gaitor and Hamilton – to the hospital.

Sgt Johnson said that the body of a female whom he recognised to be Armbrister was lying on the floor in a pool of blood, unresponsive.

The officer said four 9mm spent gun casings and three projectiles were found at the scene. He said at about 12.11pm Sgt Rolle from CDU arrived with a doctor, who checked the body and pronounced the victim dead.

The body was taken by morticians to the morgue. Sgt Johnson went to the trauma room at the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he received information from medical staff who had informed him that Hamilton had died.

Sgt Johnson told the court that on March 23 he attended autopsies at 11am and 1.30pm of Hamilton and Armbrister, respectively, and collected the death certificates. He had also received information that Gaitor had been airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

The lead police investigator said on April 8, 2016 after he received information regarding Renaldo Hudson he and several officers went to the residences of the accused’s aunt and grandparents in Freeport where the accused had lived before.

Sgt Johnson said they found nothing of evidential value at a home on Bayberry Lane, where the accused had once resided with his grandparents. He said Raymond Hudson told them his grandson had moved out two weeks before, but he allowed them to search a room where he had stayed.

Sgt Johnson said they also went on inquiries with Renaldo Hudson to Drake Avenue where the accused told them he had resided with Trevor Evans, but found nothing.

They took the accused back to CDU where they conducted a record of interview. Sgt Johnson said that he cautioned Hudson. A video and audio recording of the interview was also taken.

“I told him he was suspected of committing the murders of Jacklyn Armbrister and Noel Hamilton and the attempted murder of Agatha Gaitor on March 21, and he admitted to shooting the persons and said it was a robbery gone bad,” Sgt Johnson told the court.

Sgt Johnson said that Hudson, however, refused to sign the record of interview form.

Sgt Johnson said that he conducted a second interview of Hudson on April 11, 2016 at 9.20pm in the presence of Det Corporal 3230 Demerritt at CDU. Hudson was questioned about clothing items police had recovered from blue Chevy 1995 Cavalier car.

On April 12, Sgt Johnson said he charged Hudson with the double murders, attempted murder and armed robbery.

He told the court he spoke to four to five suspects about the crimes in question.

The officer said during the interview on April 11, 2016, which was around 11.45pm, the accused seemed “fine” and made no complaints.

When the prosecution asked Sgt Johnson if at any time between 7.50pm and 10pm on April 8 he had taken the defendant into a room at CDU with Supt Kenri Stubbs and Corporal 2557 Russell, Sgt Johnson said no he had not. “Did you produce a cutlass wrapped in duct tape in a room?” asked Mrs Kemp. “No, ma’am,” Sgt Johnson replied.

“Did you assist or see Corporal Sgt 2557 Russell place a plastic bag over the head of the defendant?” she asked. “Did anyone hold the legs of the defendant while Russell put a plastic bag over his head?”

Sgt Johnson said, “No.”

“Did you take him in a room and heard Sgt Russell say to the defendant tap me when you ready to talk as he placed a bag over his head?” asked the prosecutor. “No ma’am,” Sgt Johnson said.

“Did you hear the defendant say to persons, ‘I have asthma; my chest is hurting me?’” asked Mrs Kemp.

“No ma’am,” Sgt Johnson replied.

“Did you hear in a room that the defendant after supposedly having a plastic bag over his head say, ‘I am going to tell y’all what happened?’” asked Mrs Kemp.

Again Sgt Johnson said no, it did not happen.

The trial continues today. Justice Estelle Gray Evans is presiding over the matter.