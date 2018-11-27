Court Complex In Gb To Receive $2m Renovation

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER of Works Desmond Bannister signed a $2m contract on Monday for the extensive repair and renovation of the Garnet Levarity Justice Centre in Grand Bahama.

The building - which houses two Supreme Courts, three Magistrate’s Courts and the Industrial Tribunal, is in poor physical condition with major roof damage, which has led to severe mould infestation that has affected staff and personnel of the judiciary.

During a visit to the island earlier this year, Mr Bannister was very troubled by the “deplorable” condition that judges, magistrates, court personnel and the general public faced on a daily basis at the courthouse building.

At the time, Mr Bannister said the government would restore the building.

He said Cabinet has approved the issuance of a contract to Noula Investments Limited, operated by Maxwell Quant, to carry out extensive repairs and renovations to the building in the amount of $1,994, 154.41, inclusive of value added tax.

The minister said that major interior repair works will be carried out, including removal of all carpeting with the replacement of tiles or hardwood engineering flooring, complete interior painting, reconstruction and renovation of all office spaces, upgrade to staff break room areas, and also the restrooms, which will be made handicap accessible, and upgrading of the prisoners’ holding cell.

Mechanical, electrical and plumbing works will also be executed. The flat room system and minor repairs to the existing metal standing seam roof will also be carried out, and all windows and exterior glass doors will be replaced with hurricane impact windows and doors.

Additionally, he said that all the termite-infested wooden column claddings will be replaced with high density polyurethane foam cladding. There will be exterior painting and the eradication of bee colonies throughout the building.

Mr Bannister was first made aware of the poor conditions at the courthouse during a visit in April.

“To my dismay, I was able to witness firsthand the deplorable conditions that judges, magistrates, court personnel, and general public are faced with every day as they dispense and seek justice in our courts,” he said.

In July, staff at the court staged a sit out to protest to mould infestation, expressing concern for their health and safety, and frustration over the conditions of the building.



At the signing ceremony yesterday, Mr Bannister said it was in keeping with the commitment made by the government to restore the building.

He noted that technical officers of the Ministry of Public Works collaborated with the stakeholders to develop the scope of works, and in July contractors were invited to submit tenders.

Mr Bannister stated that a provisional sum has been included in the contract so that during the renovation, there will be extensive mould removal and remediation to the building.

He said the renovations will take nine months and staff will experience some inconveniences. “It is anticipated that the end product will be one that we will all be proud of,” Mr Bannister said.

Also speaking was Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson.

He said the planned renovation will represent the largest refurbishment the court has seen since it was constructed.

“This will bring relief to staff members, lawyers and the general public. In addition, it will also bring much needed economic activity to Freeport creating some employment,” Mr Thompson said.