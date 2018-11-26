Police To Be Briefed On Fbi’S Visa Probe

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

A TEAM of investigators from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and an attorney from the Department of Public Prosecutions are headed to Washington to meet with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation this week, according to National Security Minister Marvin Dames.

The team will be briefed on the findings of the FBI’s two-year undercover investigation into allegations of visa fraud at the United States Embassy in Nassau, which unearthed bribery claims made against senior immigration officials.

“We have a team consisting of officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and an attorney from the Department of Public Prosecutions,” said Mr Dames when contacted by The Tribune for an update.

“I think they were set to travel to (the) US for full briefing this week.”

Mr Dames continued: “They will look at what’s there and again they will review the evidence, the information the FBI had compiled that led to the arrest and charges, and determine whether there is anything they can work with and whether any laws would have been broken in the Bahamas. If yes, by whom and to see whether there are any lines they can follow.”

The affidavit of special agent Kevin Gounaud, filed in support of a criminal complaint, details conversations the visa scam’s alleged lead conspirator, Edward Israel Saintil, had with undercover FBI informants concerning his ability to obtain fraudulent Bahamian work permits to shore up US visa applications.

Saintil is alleged to have represented himself as a justice of the peace, and boasted of having relationships with top immigration officials.

He also reportedly alleged that immigration staff did not process work permits unless they are paid to do so, with bribe payments said to be thousands of dollars.

A search of the justice of the peace registry at the Office of the Attorney General indicated there was only one registered official with the last name of Saintil - but his name was Mark.

After The Tribune broke the story about the FBI’s operation earlier this month, Mr Dames told reporters government officials have had “initial discussions” with American counterparts on the claims.

At the time, Mr Dames said the FBI was expected to fully brief Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson on the findings of its two-year undercover investigation.

He said local law enforcement will then make a decision as to whether any Bahamian laws were broken, and take the necessary measures.