Search For Missing Man

POLICE are seeking the public’s help in locating a man reported missing by relatives.

The missing man is Lavardo Davon Grant, 36, of Tobago Crescent, Elizabeth Estates. Mr Grant is about 5’9” with a slim build and a dark brown complexion.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991, the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.