Couple Deny Trying To Take $13,907 Out Of The Country

A BAHAMIAN couple yesterday pleaded not guilty after they were charged in connection with a large sum of money allegedly discovered in their possession at the Lynden Pindling International Airport earlier this week.

Warren Lavardo Ellis, 43, and his wife, April Dawkins-Ellis, 36, both of Central Pines, Abaco, were charged before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt with one count each of removing the proceeds of crime and attempted exportation of restricted goods.

According to court dockets, the pair on Monday, November 26, while being concerned together at LPIA, attempted to remove $13,907 from The Bahamas.

It is further alleged that the pair, on the same date, attempted to export restricted goods, namely United States currency, in the same amount.

The couple pleaded not guilty to the offences and the two were each granted bail in the amount of $8,000 with one surety.

The case was adjourned to February 19, 2019 for trial.

Attorney Jumo Campbell appeared for the accused.

Woman Corporal Samantha Miah stood as the prosecutor in the case.