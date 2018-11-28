Murky Waters Near Baha Mar

EDITOR, The Tribune

CURIOUS - what is Baha Mar building in the water, beach front in front of their hotel? Daily construction barges are seen crossing from Arawak Cay to Baha Mar - clearly a lot of piles have been erected. Obstructions in the sea causes beaches to disappear.

Was there a public application for this? Has Port Authority approved? What precisely is Baha Mar building? The water between Arawak Cay and west to Delaporte Point is supposed to be reserved with considerable restrictions such as the speed of water craft - fishing. Does what Baha Mar is building comply? So we imploded the old Crystal Palace - no developer/investor would have spent a few million on that without a development plan having been approved to replace those buildings and we know it is proposed add an ‘amenity’.

If this has been approved, obviously without public transparency, it is time OPM - BIA whoever publicises what Baha Mar plans and now approved.

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau

October 30, 2018