Post Office Operating ‘By Year End’

PRESS Secretary Anthony Newbold said yesterday the General Post Office’s department and staff relocation to the Town Centre Mall will be complete, if not by Christmas, by the end of the year.

Speaking to reporters during his weekly press briefing, Mr Newbold said “several” departments will have moved by Christmas and the rest by the end of December.

He also said new post office boxes have been ordered and added the relocation to a bigger space does mean it’s “quite possible” more jobs could be required.

Mr Newbold also dismissed rumours that there have been layoffs at the Gaming Board and said the government has “no plans” to reduce the public sector during the upcoming year.

When asked if the post office is still projected to open in time for Christmas, the press secretary said: “Not all of the departments. Several of the departments will be there.

“In fact, what has happened is — you know, you’re moving the General Post Office there. Which means the post office boxes must be moved as well… Some of those boxes, they’ve outlived their usefulness.

“And so they’ve had to order some new boxes and that will work for some people who’ve been trying to get boxes at that General Post Office for a while. Because in the process of ordering new boxes they’ve ordered some additional boxes. So that’s something that people who have been trying to get boxes up there will be happy to know.

“But all of the departments won’t be there before Christmas. But they expect that they should have all of them in there by the end of December.”

Mr Newbold added the staff should be moved in and up and running “by the end of December for sure.”

Regarding the likelihood of a new space opening up the avenue for new jobs, Mr Newbold said: “It’s quite possible. We will have to see what’s in there. You know some people would have retired at some point from the post office. But new facilities, it’s quite possible.”

Mr Newbold also responded to reports of layoffs at the Gaming Board, telling reporters: “No, not that I’m aware.”

When asked if the government plans to reduce the public sector in upcoming months or the upcoming year, Mr Newbold said no.

“No plans to reduce the public sector. And if there’s any change in the public sector it will come about through the normal process — people are hired or people reach the retirement age. But there’s no plan to reduce the public service, no.”