Two Jailed For Series Of Housebreaking Offences

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

TWO men accused of multiple charges of stealing, housebreaking, attempted housebreaking and receiving, were yesterday sentenced to more than two years each on two-thirds of the counts.

Kendrick Miller and Corey Sweeting, who pleaded not guilty to all charges when they were initially arraigned in October, in their appearance before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister requested opportunities to re-enter their respective pleas.

The pair, back in October, had alleged that they were abused while in custody and forced to sign statements against their will.

However, while they both maintained this position, the pair later admitted their guilt to all offences.

According to court dockets presented by Police Sargent 2733 Lincoln McKenzie, the pair on various days between March and September, unlawfully entered at least ten homes, stealing various items.

In each of the scenarios, the accused admitted to entering these homes unlawfully, and making off with valuables with the intent of exchanging them for financial gain.

Magistrate Armbrister, who had carriage of only ten of the cases, convicted the pair and sentenced them to various terms of imprisonment, all to run concurrently.

The lengthiest sentenced imposed on Sweeting was 34 months, while the longest penalty imposed on Miller was 36 months.

The men have seven days to appeal the sentences.

They were not represented by an attorney yesterday.