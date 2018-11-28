Vulnerable Sectors: Wto’S ‘Initial Shock’ May Cause Wipe-Out

By NATARIO McKENZIE
Tribune Business Reporter
An ex-Cabinet minister yesterday called for more focus, and specific policy actions, for vulnerable industries that may not be able to withstand the “initial shock” of World Trade Organisation (WTO) membership.
Ryan Pinder, now a Graham, Thompson & Company attorney and partner, told a Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) breakfast meeting on the WTO that the most “significant challenge” for this nation’s accession is the impact on Bahamian-owned industries that rely heavily on existing tariff protection.
Using retail as an example, Mr Pinder argued that this industry was already under “tremendous pressure” due to the continued growth in Bahamians shopping online and travelling abroad. He pointed out that, with further tariff reductions stemming from WTO membership, the sector could “disappear” entirely given the ease for consumers to bring in goods from the US.
The same applied to Bahamian manufacturers and light industries, who rely heavily on import tariffs to offset their higher production cost bases and maintain price competitiveness with rival imports.
Mr Pinder said this sector, though relatively small in terms of its contribution to Bahamian gross domestic product (GDP), has a significant impact on the economy in terms of employment.
“In negotiations when I was minister, in speaking with the water, mattress and paint manufacturers, just a 5 per cent variance in their peak [tariff] rate can really prescribe destruction for their industries,” he warned.
“Although the Government has said it it will pursue a ‘peaks and valleys’ structure in negotiations, we don’t know what the peaks are. I would ask for a little more transparency on specific rates.”
Mr Pinder’s “peaks and valleys” comment refers to a negotiating strategy where The Bahamas seeks to maintain existing high tariff rates on products/industries that are vulnerable to competing imports, while reducing others to meet the average tariff rate demanded by the WTO.
The rules-based trading regime, which views import tariffs as barriers to trade rather than a revenue-raising mechanism, requires The Bahamas to reduce its average tariff rate from the current 32 percent to 15 percent upon obtaining full membership. This nation will likely be given a three to five-year transition period to make the adjustment.
Meanwhile, turning to the agricultural sector, Mr Pinder asked: “Do we have the infrastructure and ability for farmers and fishermen to comply? What about Family Island farming communities; do they have the ability to comply with sanitary and phytosanitary regulations? I don’t know if we can withstand the initial shock to see the prolonged growth that is forecasted.”
Mr Pinder said there has been a shift towards more multilateral trade agreements, and added: “If you look at the global economy today I think there is a trend towards more multilateral trade agreements. In the last five years there have been a number of multilateral agreements put in place. The vulnerabilities of The Bahamas economy need to be address with more specificity.”
Ramesh Chaitoo, a trade and investment consultant working with Oxford Economics, argued: “The problem with plurilateral agreements is that when you’re little you have very little leverage. Small countries have very little protection in plurilateral agreements.”
Mr Pinder said the WTO’s “crown jewel” was often portrayed as its common dispute resolution platform, but he argued this held less benefits for smaller nations such as The Bahamas.
He said: “If you look at the ‘crown jewel’, which is the common platform for dispute resolution in WTO, that is dominated by larger economies. The crown jewel of the WTO is not the crown jewel of economies like The Bahamas.”
Economist 6 hours, 9 minutes ago
"Using retail as an example, Mr Pinder argued that this industry was already under “tremendous pressure” due to the continued growth in Bahamians shopping online and travelling abroad. He pointed out that, with further tariff reductions stemming from WTO membership, the sector could “disappear” entirely given the ease for consumers to bring in goods from the US."
Unless there is a big disparity between the import duty charged to the man in the street who is importing the goods and the rate charged to the retailer the Bahamian will be able to get things on line cheaper than he can get them locally. WTO WILL NOT AFFECT THE CURRENT ADVANTAGE OF BUYING ON LINE.
He obviously does not know what he is talking about.
ohdrap4 5 hours, 46 minutes ago
for clothing the retailer can get duty free but individuals pay 20% on the courier, that is a significant disparity.
TalRussell 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
The COMRADE Imperial red shirts playing the deflect WTO game of not having explain PeoplePublic, why they're so gung ho brungs the free movement of people from across its fellow CARICOM members boundaries..... including Haiti.
Joining WTO, will require full removal customs duties - which must increase what PeoplePublic must pay in VAT..... remember, PM just finished saying no increase VAT - that is until after the next general election which he can rungs bell anytime on or before maximum governing mandate runs out mid 2022.
Why the join WTO rush when we done been at this 18 years and why would we even want join WTO - before we get see if indeed the US deliveries on its threat exit WTO?
COMRADES, Get your pockets all ready pay through roof when VAT SKYROCKETS to 18.5% - 22.5%, right after the general election.
ohdrap4 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
the duties are not fully removed, only reduced to 15% average.
cars for example , are now duty free!!! we no longer pay customs duties on cars. what we pay is 65% EXCISE TAX. Aha, full removal of duties.
ohdrap4 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
And, one more thing, they have been talking about WTO accession by 2019 since the election.
why is it that this fella, as former chief negotiator, waited until november 2018 to say something?
realitycheck242 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
so will that 65% Excise tax on automobiles be reduced before WTO ....and if so when???
Sickened 5 hours, 1 minute ago
to get the average duty down to 15% we just need to add a whole bunch of items that we will never import (sand, shark fin, ostrich eggs, reindeer meat, cow testicles, snow plows etc.) a have them at 0%.
TalRussell 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
Unlike other caribbean countries we do not suffer from lack of funds targeted for PeoplesPublicPurse..... our problem is out control national debt, 50% overstaffing government ministries, corporations, departments, mismanagement, poor governing, graft, under the table payoffs officials, corporate welfare, jobs political cronies and family members, corruption and tiefing..... And we exempt the comrade well-to-do from even paying a tenth of one percent of what they should have started paying into PeoplesPublicPurse - long before 60% population were born. Any citizen earning less than $30,000 yearly should be made exempt from paying into Income Tax and BahamaCARE, which are both just around Minnis's and KP's corners.
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
They should listen to the brilliant Ryan. and stop the spin guy, from talking foolishness
BahamaPundit 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
Much better content than Laing. A critical approach. Laing talks like he read a brochure on WTO. Ryan talks like he actually has spent some time with players in the field and analysing the situation. At the end of the day, neither of them seem extremely specialized in international trade and the WTO, so it is still difficult to make a final decision.
