Vulnerable Sectors: Wto’S ‘Initial Shock’ May Cause Wipe-Out

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

An ex-Cabinet minister yesterday called for more focus, and specific policy actions, for vulnerable industries that may not be able to withstand the “initial shock” of World Trade Organisation (WTO) membership.

Ryan Pinder, now a Graham, Thompson & Company attorney and partner, told a Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) breakfast meeting on the WTO that the most “significant challenge” for this nation’s accession is the impact on Bahamian-owned industries that rely heavily on existing tariff protection.

Using retail as an example, Mr Pinder argued that this industry was already under “tremendous pressure” due to the continued growth in Bahamians shopping online and travelling abroad. He pointed out that, with further tariff reductions stemming from WTO membership, the sector could “disappear” entirely given the ease for consumers to bring in goods from the US.

The same applied to Bahamian manufacturers and light industries, who rely heavily on import tariffs to offset their higher production cost bases and maintain price competitiveness with rival imports.

Mr Pinder said this sector, though relatively small in terms of its contribution to Bahamian gross domestic product (GDP), has a significant impact on the economy in terms of employment.

“In negotiations when I was minister, in speaking with the water, mattress and paint manufacturers, just a 5 per cent variance in their peak [tariff] rate can really prescribe destruction for their industries,” he warned.



“Although the Government has said it it will pursue a ‘peaks and valleys’ structure in negotiations, we don’t know what the peaks are. I would ask for a little more transparency on specific rates.”

Mr Pinder’s “peaks and valleys” comment refers to a negotiating strategy where The Bahamas seeks to maintain existing high tariff rates on products/industries that are vulnerable to competing imports, while reducing others to meet the average tariff rate demanded by the WTO.

The rules-based trading regime, which views import tariffs as barriers to trade rather than a revenue-raising mechanism, requires The Bahamas to reduce its average tariff rate from the current 32 percent to 15 percent upon obtaining full membership. This nation will likely be given a three to five-year transition period to make the adjustment.

Meanwhile, turning to the agricultural sector, Mr Pinder asked: “Do we have the infrastructure and ability for farmers and fishermen to comply? What about Family Island farming communities; do they have the ability to comply with sanitary and phytosanitary regulations? I don’t know if we can withstand the initial shock to see the prolonged growth that is forecasted.”

Mr Pinder said there has been a shift towards more multilateral trade agreements, and added: “If you look at the global economy today I think there is a trend towards more multilateral trade agreements. In the last five years there have been a number of multilateral agreements put in place. The vulnerabilities of The Bahamas economy need to be address with more specificity.”

Ramesh Chaitoo, a trade and investment consultant working with Oxford Economics, argued: “The problem with plurilateral agreements is that when you’re little you have very little leverage. Small countries have very little protection in plurilateral agreements.”

Mr Pinder said the WTO’s “crown jewel” was often portrayed as its common dispute resolution platform, but he argued this held less benefits for smaller nations such as The Bahamas.

He said: “If you look at the ‘crown jewel’, which is the common platform for dispute resolution in WTO, that is dominated by larger economies. The crown jewel of the WTO is not the crown jewel of economies like The Bahamas.”