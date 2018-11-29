20-Year-Old Facing Murder Charge

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old was charged yesterday with the murder of a man outside of a bar earlier this year.

Clydon Stubbs, of Saffron Street, was charged before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux with the murder of 23-year-old Tarino Bevan White on August 28.

According to initial reports, shortly after 11pm on the date in question, White was sitting in his vehicle outside a bar in Kennedy Subdivision when he was approached by a group of men. One of these men, armed with a gun, opened fire, shooting him about the body, before the group escaped the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Stubbs was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the case was adjourned to February 8, 2019 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

He has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.