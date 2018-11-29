$4m Donation To Help Students In Canada

LYFORD Cay Foundations has announced an “unprecedented” $4m donation to the Canadian Lyford Cay Foundation to establish the Thomson Leadership and Innovation Award, available to be awarded to qualifying Bahamian students for study in Canada as of autumn next year.

On Tuesday, Peter A Thomson and Patricia Thomson Leonard, representing the family of Peter N Thomson, and members of the boards of Lyford Cay Foundations paid a courtesy call on Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling to formally announce this landmark investment.

“The donation of $4m from the Peter N Thomson Family Trust to the Canadian Lyford Cay Foundation notably is the largest single investment in Lyford Cay Foundations’ 50-year history of impacting The Bahamas through philanthropy,” a press release said.

“With this donation, the Thomson family joins other generous Canadian families such as the Rogers family and Birchall family before them in establishing an endowed fund with the Canadian Lyford Cay Foundation for the creation of scholarship opportunities for Bahamians in perpetuity.”

The Thomson Leadership and Innovation Award is named for prominent Canadian businessman Peter N Thomson who was born in Montreal but moved to The Bahamas in 1964. Known for both his love for The Bahamas and his innovation in business, Mr Thomson served on over 80 corporate boards during his career.

Before passing away in 2011, Mr Thomson made his wish clear to continue to impact the future of his beloved Bahamas.

His daughter and board director of Canadian Lyford Cay Foundations, Mrs Leonard, was one of the visionaries behind the creation of the award. She reflected on why her family chose to give in this way.

“My father loved The Bahamas and he was grateful for the opportunity to enjoy the sea and call this beautiful country home,” Mrs Leonard said.

“He always promised Lyford Cay Foundations’ chairman Harry Moore that he would create opportunities for the youth of The Bahamas.

“As a family, we were confident of Lyford Cay Foundations’ trusted history of transformation through education, making this an ideal way to give back.”

Tim Unwin, president of the Canadian Lyford Cay Foundation, expressed the potential of this unique gift.

“We are tremendously thankful to the Thomson family for sharing Lyford Cay Foundations’ vision for every Bahamian to fulfil their full potential,” he said.

“The future of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas belongs to the youth of our archipelago. With the support of this donation, their future is even brighter.”

Those awarded will receive a scholarship with a maximum of CAD $30,0000 per year for technical/vocational, post-graduate certificate/diplomas or graduate studies in Canada.

Basil Goulandris, chairman of Lyford Cay Foundations, echoed the sentiments of thanks.

Mr Goulandris said: “This is a momentous day - momentous, because this level of investment in the youth of The Bahamas is transformational – on the threshold of celebrating 50 years of impact next year, we have created a new scholarship opportunity, aimed at serving the most visionary students in The Bahamas to hone their skills with post-secondary education in areas not available in The Bahamas.

“To the Thomson family we say thank you for investing in Lyford Cay Foundations, making the visions of our youth closer to becoming reality.”