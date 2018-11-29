Hmbs Madeira Joins The Fleet

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force commissioned a new vessel yesterday, HMBS Madeira.

Both Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Minister of National Security Marvin Dames delivered remarks at yesterday’s ceremony, held at the Coral Harbour Base, which was also attended by Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling.

HMBS Madeira is the last of nine vessels that were procured through the government’s 2014 $230m Sandy Bottom Project. It is one of four 30-metre Damen 3007 Stan Patrol Craft, according to the RBDF.

Dr Minnis described the history of the RBDF in his speech and underscored the vast maritime territory it is responsible for protecting. “The security of our borders, including new threats posed by technological advances, requires a dynamic combination of air and marine assets, bases, as well as advanced detection and communication systems,” Dr Minnis said.

“The force recently completed the first phase of its decentralisation programme, with the acquisition of patrol craft under the government’s Sandy Bottom Project.



“The implementation of the second and third phases of the force’s decentralisation programme, which are currently underway, is designed to create a multi-layered security strategy.

“This includes the establishment of bases in the Northern Bahamas, and the acquisition of detection and tracking technologies,” he said.