What Would Happen If We Had To Deal With A Major Crash?

EDITOR, The Tribune

What would happen, God help us if it did, a 737 or 767 was to crash in the waters off LPIA?

The Bahamas is an archipelagic group of islands within which there is a strong aviation linkage between the hubs of Nassau and Freeport and the remaining islands. Served by scheduled airlines - charter and those numerous ‘hackers’ which successive governments refuse - totally refuse – to regulate.

This most recent incident off Navona-Love Beach has dramatically witnessed the unpreparedness of our Emergency Services if this aircraft was carrying six-eight-ten or more passengers it would have been a total tragedy, a disaster. Why? Planes have been flying through our country for years and we seem to trust in the Almighty rather than preaching.

The not so long ago Andros ‘hacker’ crash and the loss of lives promises yet again we will regulate, but nothing has been done. It is understood that some local MP’s fly every week on known “hacker aircraft’ trusting. Few years back the crash off Coral Harbour Road, eight lost their lives, and again promises and what? Nothing “hacking” is still a very viable industry.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

November 16, 2018.