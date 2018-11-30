The Future Is Now As Technology Summit Comes To Gb

This month, The Bahamas successfully hosted its second annual technology summit in Grand Bahama. The theme for this year’s summit was “The Future is Now”, and attracted over 600 participants including investors, IT Professionals, developers, innovators and stakeholders from within the region and abroad.

A Nassau-based company supported this year’s Grand Bahama Technology Summit by inviting key technology partners to participate.

Cloud Carib brought Cisco, VMware, Palo Alto Networks, Oracle, Veeam, RedHat and Cybernetica to the three-day event, branded The Future is Now, which attracted more than 600 investors, IT professionals, developers, innovators and stakeholders to Freeport.

Cloud Carib, in collaboration with its partners, hosted multiple technology talks, workshops and shared its knowledge and experience in digital transformation and regional expertise. The company revealed how their involvement in the Government of The Bahamas’ digital transformation journey was helping transform information technology (IT) for a nation.

It showed how working with a provider such as itself allows clients to leverage the expertise and knowledge of a regional provider, while also benefiting from their partnership with global technology leaders such as Cisco.

“We’re extremely proud to play a pivotal role in the digital transformation and development of The Bahamas as the ‘Silicon Valley’ of the region,” said Cloud Carib’s chief executive, Scott MacKenzie.

“At the summit we were able to share how we, together with the Government of The Bahamas and our technology partners, have been working to establish our country as a leader in eGovernment and work towards our shared goal of advancing business environments through technology in the region.”

Mr MacKenzie participated in a panel discussion on ‘Transforming the Future of Business’, where he discussed the accelerated rate of change in the digital era, the importance of digital transformation and how Cloud Carib encourages creativity while still adhering to data-driven innovation.

Reneldo Russell, Cloud Carib’s client delivery executive for the public sector, was also involved in a panel on ‘Disruptive Ideas, Emerging Technologies’ where he highlighted how disruptive change is positive for The Bahamas, and how this encourages the country’s development as a technology hub.