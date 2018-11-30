Grand Bahama Hosts Menopause Seminar

By DENISE MAYCOCK

TARGETING an issue that affects much older woman, new organisation Diamonds Unleashed - Empowering Women is hosting the first Menopause Seminar in Grand Bahama.

Under the theme, ‘Embracing Menopause – Transitioning Gracefully’, the seminar will start at 9am at the Grand Lucayan Hotel on Saturday. Various medical professionals and spiritual leaders have been invited to make presentations.

Founder Rosemarie Roberts said the idea came to her after she began experiencing the dreaded effects of menopause, such as anxiety, severe moodiness, and heart palpitations, three years ago.

The coordinators are Stacey Rodgers, and Doria Forbes, who also attest to extreme mood swings and anxiety.

Because she was not initially aware of the symptoms, Mrs Roberts said that she would go to the hospital frequently thinking she was having issues with her heart.

“I didn’t really understand what it was about, I was having a lot of anxiety, and I found many women who were experiencing heart palpitations were also going to doctors thinking they had a heart attack,” she said.

“I spent much time in the Rand (Memorial Hospital) because every time I started having these heart symptoms, I would go there; I took more EKGs and ECGs, and there was always nothing.”

Mrs Roberts noted that she went from one extreme to the next. “We tend to think it’s just hot flashes and mood swings, but it is so much more than that.

She noted that there were times when she would have mental breakdowns, associated with crying outbursts for no particular reasons. “You don’t want to be around people; you don’t want to get out of bed,” she added.

Mrs Roberts tried to reach out to older women in her family to help her through it, but they never had any symptoms. She had no one to turn to during her transition period and started to do research on her own about menopause.

“I want to share what I learned with other women because going into it I knew nothing else than hot flashes. I had nobody to talk to me. I learned on trial and error, and I became very passionate about wanting to share and empower and cause awareness for women, so they don’t have to go through it alone,” she said.

The seminar will take a holistic approach and featured speakers cardiologist Dr Winston Forbes, Dr Caryn Albury, a gynecologist; Dr Charlene Reid, a dentist; Michelle Lundy, a clinical psychologist, Ms Jourdan Bowe, a dietician; and Apostle Ann Grant of Agape House Ministries.

Men and family members are also invited to attend the event so they can better understand the symptoms of menopause that their wives or mother or sister may be going through.

From left are coordinator Stacey Rodgers, Founder Rosemarie Roberts, and Doria Forbes.