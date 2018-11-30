Man Arrested After Drug Discovery At Home

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have arrested a man after 34-pounds of marijuana and five-grams of cocaine were discovered at his Cowpen Road home.

According to reports, officers executing a search warrant at the home around 4:35pm Thursday, recovered 18 plastic packages of suspected marijuana and a clear plastic with a small quantity of suspected cocaine.

The man was taken into custody and is expected to be formally charged in a Magistrate’s Court next week.

Officers reported an estimated street value of $33,000 for the suspected marijuana.

No value was given for the suspected cocaine.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating two armed robberies.

In the first incident, according to reports, around 8pm Thursday, an armed man entered a beauty salon on Balfour Avenue, held up employees and customers and robbed one customer of her hand bag before running from the store.

In the second incident, shortly after 11pm, a man was sitting in his vehicle on West Bay Street opposite the entrance to Arawak Cay when he was approached by an armed man who robbed him of cash and his red 2016 Honda Civic.

Investigations continue.

Anyone with information on these or any other crimes is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328- TIPS (8477).