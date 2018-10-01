By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
‘Political threats forced me to quit’
The Bahamian Contractors Association’s (BCA) president yesterday blamed “sinister and unprecedented” political pressure for forcing him to resign to protect the group’s advocacy efforts.
Leonard Sands told Tribune Business that the BCA’s executive board members were last week warned that the organisation faced “dire repercussions”, and exclusion from efforts to improve and regulate the industry, unless he stepped down by noon yesterday.
Mr Sands alleged that the threats, and demands for his resignation, came from Omar Archer, recently appointed as Contractors Registrar.
Minister of Works Desmond Bannister said he was “dumbfounded” by the allegations. Mr Archer also denied the claims of interference, saying he had no influence over the BCA’s internal workings.
Comments
ohdrap4 13 hours, 32 minutes ago
the revolution eats its own children.
TheMadHatter 12 hours, 44 minutes ago
You can't share up a loaf of bread when ya only gats da crumbs what leave.
proudloudandfnm 12 hours, 35 minutes ago
Omar????? But Omar is insane. Who the hell put that lunatic in charge of contractors?????
DDK 12 hours, 19 minutes ago
Another lunatic?
Economist 9 hours, 19 minutes ago
Are they crazy????
Craig 12 hours, 16 minutes ago
The appointment of Omar as Registrar give a clear indication on what this government think of contractors. They are not serious about regulating this industry much less setting it on a course to world class standards.
jackbnimble 11 hours, 5 minutes ago
The lunatic in charge of the country - and to shut him up is my guess.
Anyone noticing that this is the second resignation from the FNM party (Mr. Sands also resigned from the FNM), the BEC Chairman having resigned a few weeks ago and if you're paying attention, both matters are linked to Desmond Edwards..... anyone notice a trend here?
TalRussell 12 hours, 32 minutes ago
Leading up 10 May 2017 they had set on course eliminate the governing politicians. They assume power and right after swearing-in atop Mount Fitzwillaim in which certain appointee as crown minister was a 'no show' - they went about arresting and charging certain singled out comrade members former governing guard. Now, they've turned their focus at destroying comrade members they own who dared asks questions. Next go is they done prepping head one they own slide under apparatus of guillotine is red shirts MP out Grand Bahamaland - for daring ask questions why so many from water and sewage had be flown on PeoplesPublicPurse across the English pond attend some kinds water conference? { No making actions Imperial red shirts up }.
BahamasForBahamians 11 hours, 53 minutes ago
Appointing Omar is an indictment on the FNM
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
Yep ............ Like LBT and Moncur
TalRussell 11 hours, 35 minutes ago
Comrade Archer claimed yesterday (July 7, 2018 that he has been offered a high ranking job at the Bahamaland Agricultural & Industrial Corporation - expects to be made either director of security or director of facilities, though he has not officially' ascended' to either position.
licks2 11 hours, 31 minutes ago
As usual. . .foolish rush to judgments! Yinna een know if that construction man is telling lies or not. . .yet condemnations flying all over the place as if he is telling truth!!! What a weak set of small minded reasoning skills. . .or should I say closed minded political thinking!!
TheMadHatter 11 hours, 24 minutes ago
"“The political party of which I was once a candidate believed in freedom of speech, and the right of individuals to express their views even if those views are opposing to the powers that be,” he wrote.
“However, today I find myself with no other option but to also tender my resignation from the Free National Movement with immediate effect."
Simultaneous with the resignation of Mr. Leonard Sands, I - the great and brilliant Mad Hatter - also tender my resignation from this and all forums.
Discussion is getting us nowhere. There are no resulting marches on Bay Street, no purchasing boycotts, no boycotts or protests of any kind. People are either not upset about losing their currency and their country or they simply do not care.
I am reminded of the label on the cream can; "From Contented Cows". That seems to be what most Bahamians are today - contented cows. If you are content with the way things are today, there is no need to shut down Bay Street. Don't worry, be happy. Thank God for life.
ohdrap4 10 hours, 1 minute ago
the FNM is going through a metamorphosis, which was put on hold between their convention and the election. I do not think we will see butterflies in the end.
the work climate is such that, either do what you are told, or you will be fired or moved. often, the threat is delivered by a minion which apparently has no place in the chain of command.
i am familiar with an organization which is missing several department heads. as they are fired, or moved, or demoted , no one remaining accepts the posts.
contented cows need to pay light bills.
licks2 5 hours, 52 minutes ago
Or maybe they can see the nonsense told to them by persons who they can see are lying or talking pure political crap! The contented cows are you political wigs. . .sucking at yinna political tits and loving it. . .then get pissed off when yinna "blaw" yinna party bull and we see through it. Hahahahahahaha!!
bogart 10 hours, 6 minutes ago
..........@Madhatter.......ya dont need to jump up an down.....just get ya plakard..ya contact on it...?...ya Flag.....ya empty 5 gal bottle for donations...get ya permit......an say ya piece......broaden democracy......!!!!.....positive you will get a following...,,.,!!!!!....not Bay St to disrupt ...try COB ....mabye...the Fields fella many years ago actually stood with his plackard outside the Guardian......oh get someone to document ya advocacy........broaden democracy...!.,.,!!!,
TheMadHatter 9 hours, 26 minutes ago
I refuse to apply for a permit. If I need a permit to speak, then I be quiet.
I'm not looking for "a following". I'm looking for a better country.
TalRussell 9 hours, 26 minutes ago
Comrades rank and file Reds Party does need talk it way it is.
Minnis and KP were ready using other peoples money mount campaign and political savvy win general election 10 May, 2017 to become PM and Finance Minister - but how dare you now question us two Imperials. Things can only further deteriorate as more the once considered credible political savvy and access money red shirts get targeted placement on Minnis's and KP's isolated from power list 'Imperials have grown unpleased you rejects'. { Be easy think this is all made up, right? }.
bogart 9 hours, 8 minutes ago
@Madhatter.....the permit is to be marching....parading....etcetc....ya speaking here as much thanks to Free Speech....As fer looking fer a better country.....as for people marches on Bay St ?.boycotts?........?....even the politicians looking to make it so.....no matter which side....thats there jobs
TheMadHatter 7 hours, 24 minutes ago
Bogart, you sound like a contented cow yourself. Good on ya brother. Stay contented. Stay cool. Jamaica dollar takes 136 to make one $US - and i hear everything down there is irie - so what we gats to worry bout? Dey gals is come here to sell bread. Our gals could sell special blend in Miami.
Ya chirren school wasnt open in time for Sept? Thank God for life !!! Education ain't ga get you no job no how.
The_Oracle 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
Politicians become bullies by way of assuming personal power vs. constitutional authority. Former activists once converted/compromised are some of the worst, historically. All have practiced political persecution, all aught to be prosecuted. Perhaps one day, but history will not be kind to most of them. Their legacies will become dirt, as will they themselves.
leonardlaing 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Mr. Russell you speak on every issue why don't you run for a political office because you seems to have an answer for all !!!!
Bahamianbychoice 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
This is the same mode of operation by Bannister. Two high level professionals have resigned from the FNM..Mr Sands and Mrs Osborne. Both noting political interference by Bannister. I heard Bannister note that Mr Archer has 15 years of experience...suuurreeee he does...just like Rollins at BPL right?? This is just sickening and Minnis does not step in!!!
BahamaPundit 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
I think we will soon start seeing the true Minnis: A man that rules like China using deep secrecy and puppet strings. I expect to see many more resignations in the FNM party.
TalRussell 57 minutes ago
If comrades Minnis, KP, Desmond and Frankie are be considered be the brightest four the 35 red MP bulbs on the Christmas tree - whats that speaks kilowatts dumbness the remaining 31 red bulbs must be extracting BPL keeps red shirts tree all governing lighted up?
