By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

‘Political threats forced me to quit’

The Bahamian Contractors Association’s (BCA) president yesterday blamed “sinister and unprecedented” political pressure for forcing him to resign to protect the group’s advocacy efforts.

Leonard Sands told Tribune Business that the BCA’s executive board members were last week warned that the organisation faced “dire repercussions”, and exclusion from efforts to improve and regulate the industry, unless he stepped down by noon yesterday.

Mr Sands alleged that the threats, and demands for his resignation, came from Omar Archer, recently appointed as Contractors Registrar.

Minister of Works Desmond Bannister said he was “dumbfounded” by the allegations. Mr Archer also denied the claims of interference, saying he had no influence over the BCA’s internal workings.

SEE BUSINESS STORIES:

• Contractor chief: Political pressure forced me out

• Minister 'dumbfounded' by construction chief's claims