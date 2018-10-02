Body Found After Man Jumps Into Canal

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama police are investigating a suspected drowning of a man in a canal on Sunday.

ASP Terecita Pinder reported that shortly after 1pm, officers were called to Silver Palm Street where a group of persons had gathered after a man had failed to resurface from the water after jumping in a canal there.

Another man went into the water and retrieved the male. CPR was performed but the man could not be resuscitated. The male victim was taken by ambulance to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead.

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.