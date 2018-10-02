Water Board Starts Turn-Off Offensive

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE WATER and Sewerage Corporation yesterday commenced a mass disconnection of delinquent accounts across the country, with thousands expected to be affected.

The corporation’s executive chairman, Adrian Gibson, in an interview with The Tribune yesterday confirmed that planned disconnections were underway across the New Providence.

Last week, Mr Gibson said in a bid to collect “nearly half” the $45m owed to the corporation, officials would begin disconnections at some point this week.

When contacted yesterday for an update on the status of that exercise and when it was expected to get underway, Mr Gibson responded: “Today.”

When asked which groups were being targeted and how many persons would be affected, Mr Gibson added: “Everyone who has an account that may be delinquent; hundreds, possibly a few thousand.”

Mr Gibson said WSC officials have conducted a two-week campaign to make account holders with large balances aware of the impending disconnections.

He said the campaign has also included media reports and television news appearances by him.

The Tribune accompanied a WSC unit carrying out disconnections in the Stapledon Gardens area yesterday.

While on the route, servicemen disconnected water services to three properties - each with outstanding balances of more than $1,000.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, yesterday said she was unaware that she had an account with WSC.

“I wasn’t aware that we paid water,” the woman said with a slight grimace. “I am not the one who pays the bill here. I wasn’t aware that we paid a water bill, so I wasn’t really keeping up with it.

“We’ll have to check it out,” she told The Tribune.

Her bill was just over $1,100. To be reconnected, servicemen told her she would have to pay a $100 reconnection fee, plus value added tax expenses.

She stood watch as two of her neighbours, one two doors north and another just across the street, also were disconnected.

In a press statement yesterday, Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said it was incumbent upon the government to “ensure” that it doesn’t “cause more harm than good” in its disconnection process.

Mr Davis said while the Official Opposition does believe that all resident “must all pay” their bills, the party is of the view WSC should make every attempt to “work with customers,” particularly families with children to ensure the supply of water stays on.

“Here is the issue with the FNM: dismissals in the thousands from the public service since they came to office; disconnections from the power supply; people being expelled from their homes by the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation,” Mr Davis noted, “police out en masse fining people for minor infractions at elevated levels and now mass disconnections of water.

“It simply comes off as a cruel and inhumane,” he added.

Last week, Mr Gibson revealed that the corporation had also enhanced its accounts receivables and legal services departments to go after defaulters with demand letters, disconnection warnings and other notifications being issued through all communications mediums.

Mr Gibson, at that time, said no one had an excuse not to know of the impending disconnections, adding that he planned to aggressively pursue non-payers who were ultimately inflating the annual $20m-$30m taxpayer subsidy that covers the corporation’s operating losses and capital works costs.

He further promised a “major accounts receivables reduction.”

The Long Island MP told Tribune Business last week: “My intention is to claw back most of it. It was around $45m. I’m hopeful we can collect more than half of it.

“At present, I can tell you that metre readers are in the field. Right now, it’s a mass metre reading exercise to make sure everyone’s metre is read. Next week we begin mass disconnections.

“Those disconnections will take in the western district of New Providence all the way around through Carmichael to Yamacraw and Eastern Road, and take in East Street, South Beach and downtown Nassau. All the major areas in New Providence, disconnection teams will be out for those persons.”

He also noted that Family Island residents would not be spared in the exercise, insisting that they will be held to the same standard as their fellow delinquents on New Providence.