Web Shop Worker Shot In Armed Raid

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN employee of Chances Games was shot and sent to hospital on Sunday evening following an attempted armed robbery at the establishment in Hunters.

According to police reports, two masked men armed with firearms entered the business shortly after 9pm on Sunday and held up the security guard and a woman employee.

ASP Terecita Pinder said the culprits demanded cash and shot the woman in the leg as she ran into a bathroom. She said the assailants escaped without any cash.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing to anyone with information who can assist them with their investigation to call 350-3107 through 12, 911/919, or call the nearest police station.