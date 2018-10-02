Archer Right For Job? Someone Thought So

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRESS Secretary Anthony Newbold said he does not know what makes Omar Archer qualified to be the registrar of the Ministry of Works even as he insisted yesterday the controversial figure must have met the standards of the ministry.

Mr Archer has had several run-ins with law enforcement over the years.

In 2017, he was convicted of threatening to harm a senior police officer.

Two years earlier, he jumped from the second-storey window of the Magistrate’s Court in an attempt to evade police.

He has sometimes used his popular Facebook profile to push unverified, scandalous information, such as once alleging that a Cabinet minister under the former Christie administration contracted AIDS.

Given this, Mr Newbold was asked if Mr Archer was the best, most qualified person in The Bahamas for his new position.

Mr Newbold said: “I’m not saying that at all. The Ministry of Works is saying this man, we think should be in this position. Whatever those qualifications were or are, a decision was made that he was the best person to put in that role.”

His appointment, he added, is “something that would have come through the usual system. The specifics of how that happened, I presumed the position was available and he applied for it. About Omar Archer or qualifications for that registrar position, I don’t (know) but I’m sure whatever those qualifications are he must have met them. Nobody is going to be hired and not meet the qualifications for a specific job”.

It is unclear if the registrar position was advertised to other potential applicants. In his new role, Mr Archer has already courted controversy after Leonard Sands accused him of waging a behind-the-scenes campaign to force his ouster from the Bahamas Contractors Association. Mr Sands quit as BCA president and also as a member of the Free National Movement over the friction.

The FNM has repeatedly tried to distinguish itself from the Progressive Liberal Party over the years by accusing that party of cronyism.

Asked if hiring Mr Archer complicates its ability to continue doing this, Mr Newbold said: “I don’t know why it should.”

Mr Archer was a vocal supporter of the FNM ahead of the last general election.