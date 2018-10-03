Btc Celebrates Small Business In October

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) is again celebrating October as Small Business Month in recognition of over 80 percent of its corporate client base.

The company kicked-off its month-long series of events on Friday, September 28, during the "Fantastic Fridays" cocktail reception at John Watling's Estate.

Andre Knowles, head of BTC's B2B (business to business) operations, said, "Every year we examine how we can meet the needs of our small business owners, especially because they represent 80 per cent of our client base.

"This year, we paired the kick-off of Small Business Month with the launch of the Samsung Note 9, allowing our clients to benefit from device discounts. Our theme for the month is 'The Power of Partnerships', and 50 of our clients joined us at Fantastic Fridays where we officially launched the month of activities."

Throughout this month, BTC will highlight some of its small business customers including Bahama Handprints, Café Channing Noelle, Jessica's Tilework Studios and Pupstar Entertainment.