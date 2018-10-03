Dunkin' For Boobies Raises $9,000

By RIEL MAJOR

THE fifth annual ‘Dunkin for Boobies’ cancer awareness event was held yesterday and raised over $9,000 from generous motorists and enthusiastic participants who enjoyed contributing to a good cause.

Corporate figures and radio personalities were present from 6am until 10am, enlisting the aid of all Bahamians in the fight against breast cancer.

With live broadcasts being provided by the crews from 100 JAMZ, Y98.7 FM and the KISS FM morning shows, led by Radio House on-air personality JJ McKenzie, director of promotions/marketing, and the Cancer Society of the Bahamas, led by cancer survivor Melissa Major, organisers collected funds from passing motorists on Shirley Street.

Ms McKenzie said: “Five years ago we decided we wanted to do a fundraising event through the radio stations. We had women affected between the ages of 27 all the way up to 60. It really opened my eyes learning that breast cancer is one of the leading deaths of women in the Bahamas is frightening.

“We wanted to take the stigma of women being sensitive about their breast away. We need to go to have exams done and be able to talk about it.”

Ms Major said the number of women who get mammogram testing has decreased this year and advised women to remember the importance of getting their breasts examined.

“We need this noise to remind the ladies that you need to be tested. If you have a family history of breast cancer you need to be tested. If you are over the age of 40 this is something important,” she said.

“I hope after this and after October…it is so important to keep the conversation going because after October the conversation tends to die down.”

October is breast cancer awareness month.

Ms Major assured The Tribune “100 per cent of the proceeds are donated to the Cancer Society and will go to different programmes within the Cancer Society of the Bahamas.”

Yesterday, motorists donated about $3,000 and corporate sponsors donated about $6,000.

Representatives from Island Luck, Shell, Sun Oil Limited, Aliv, Evolve Fitness, Aristo Development, Higgs and Johnson, Breezes Resort, AML Foods, and One on One Preschool participated in the event yesterday.

Last year, the fundraiser raised $10,000.