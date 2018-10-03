Outcry From Students As Bimini Teacher Relocated

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

HIGH school students in Bimini protested yesterday over the reported reassignment of a science teacher.

Multiple students at the Louise McDonald High School (LMHS) yesterday walked out of their classrooms in protest over a decision by the Ministry of Education to redeploy the teacher.

Students and parents on the island have taken issue with the lack of adequate teachers at the school and the practice of reassigning teachers during the academic year.

In an interview with The Tribune yesterday, Cherisse King, president of the LMHS Parents Teachers Association said she has to stand in support of the students, who, she said, were "willing to learn but being let down constantly".

"It's sad and it's appalling," she said. "These kids have had this experience too many times and they are angry."

She added: "A few years ago, it was the English teacher. It doesn't stop. So these kids feel like their education isn't being taken as serious as the students in Nassau and other places.

"We've been told the science teacher is being moved because we have another. But the science teacher is known to help with other classes.

"Our English teacher is already at her quota, same with the math teacher. So how is it, in one breath you are telling us that some teachers are doing too much and in another, saying you are going to move a teacher because there is someone else.

"Leave him until you have a replacement, at least he is helping in the areas where there are shortages.

"We are at a point here where even the principal is in the classroom. As a matter of fact, there are even some parents and other people from the community who volunteer and can't be paid because there is no money."

Ms King said the scenario has often left children unable to complete course hours.

"When we had the situation with the cosmetology teacher, I knew first hand of the struggle because my daughter lost out on an exam class she was pursuing because the teacher left.

"She was told that there was no one else to teach the class so she had to pick up something else. She was placed in home economics and was a year behind in the programme."

Ms King added: "We just want our kids to have the opportunities that all other Bahamian children have. They deserve that."

There are approximately 87 students enrolled at the school.

Calls placed to the Ministry of Education were not answered up to press time.