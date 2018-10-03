Shipyard Sends 20 Apprentices To Btvi

Twenty Grand Bahama Shipyard apprentices are attending the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) after the company launched its 2018 training initiatives.

The apprentices will be taking courses in good housekeeping; incident reporting; safety; and basic industry information and procedures at the Shipyard. They will also learn draftsman skills and use of relevant materials. After four years of training, and upon successful completion of the programme, the apprentices will be offered positions such as engine mechanics, welders, pipefitters and electricians.

Daytwon Dames said being part of the apprenticeship programme was an opportunity he could not refuse. Since the sixth grade, he has always been fascinated by cruise ships and large vessels. His father worked at the Shipyard and, when his mother took his father to work, he would always come along just to see the big lights and boats.

"When I got a call saying that I had successfully made it into the programme I felt both excited and relieved because I knew that I was selected out of nearly 200 young individuals, some with more experience than me in the work field. I will always keep that in my mind as motivation to keep pushing until I have successfully completed the programme," said the 21-year-old.

Mr Dames was already studying welding at BTVI, which he plans to finish to achieve his dream of becoming a pipe fitter. He is currently employed at the Grand Bahama Shipyard, and hopes to become one of the top pipe fitters at the company.

Fellow apprentice, Jewel Swain, said the apprenticeship programme was a first step towards building a future for herself.

"I was so excited that I could not stop smiling; I wanted to start classes as soon as possible. I jumped around in glee like a kid with a new toy as I thanked God and immediately called my mom to tell her the good news," said the 20-year-old.

"I want to be respected as a skilled tradesman, and I hope to be able to stand out for all the right reasons in a male-dominated environment," added the aspiring mechanical engineer.

"I try to be like a sponge and absorb all of the information I can. To think that one day I'll be able to do these things and call myself a mechanic - wow, it's amazing. I get excited just thinking about it and we've just begun, so imagine the things I'll know in the next few months.

Veronica Collie, BTVI's associate vice-president for the northern campus, said: "We are happy to have another contingent from the Grand Bahama Shipyard back on our campus. We appreciate that technical education is important to the Grand Bahama Shipyard, and that they are confident in our product."

The Shipyard and BTVI began their partnership in 1994, resulting in the development of 100 professionally-trained tradesmen. The Shipyard is one of the largest of its kind in the region, with more than 800 employees, and the apprenticeship programme is designed to replace and lower the number of expatriate staff.