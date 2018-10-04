Bca Quiet Over Sands Claims

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Contractors Association yesterday thanked former president Leonard Sands for his service to the organisation over the past 12 years but stopped short of endorsing unprecedented claims he was forced out of the position by a government appointee.

Mr Sands resigned on Sunday, and released a press statement allegedly blowing the whistle on political pressure from newly-appointed Contractors Registrar Omar Archer.

However, in the following days, the government, Mr Archer, and now his association have denied knowledge of these claims.

BCA interim president Michael Pratt told members at yesterday's luncheon that the association has never been placed in such a circumstance in his 14-year membership.

He said he could not speak to the validity of Mr Sands' claims but stressed the association's work would continue interrupted.

"For 12 years, he has served as a member, director, vice-president and president," Mr Pratt said.

"We like to thank him for his commitment and his personal investment he brought to the role of president over his term. He has boosted our public image significantly. To Leonard, we say thank you."

Mr Pratt reiterated several times that the association would be guided by its constitution as it concerned the role of officers, and said it would continue its advocacy in the construction industry.

As for the appointment of Mr Archer, Mr Pratt said the BCA was not involved in the decision, and did not have access to his resume or qualifications. He noted the association has had discussions with Mr Archer in recent weeks to guide members through the full implementation of the Contractors Act. He stressed contractors needed to be licensed before the country accedes to the World Trade Organisation.

Former BCA president Stephen Wrinkle questioned whether Mr Archer, a controversial political activist, is "the best candidate" for a key role in regulating construction.

Mr Wrinkle told Tribune Business it was unclear whether Mr Archer has the necessary industry expertise to oversee and administer a critical industry for the Bahamian economy.

Mr Archer attended yesterday's BCA luncheon and said he had learned construction skills as a young boy and early teen under the apprenticeship of his father.

"That is not our call," Mr Pratt said yesterday, "that is a call placed by the minister. we never checked his resume, we were only informed as you were of his appointment. We have no access to the qualifications, none whatsoever as far as we're concerned. A registrar is the one who - after our members are licensed, he is the registrar that keeps the registration of licensed contractors in the country."

Mr Pratt said: "I think that can be handled more than capably by anyone the minister has appointed."

Drumeco Archer, a BCA council member, yesterday further distanced the association from Mr Sands' claims. He told reporters it would be a "flawed presumption" to suggest the association was aware of such political pressure.

"These are utterances from the former president," Mr Archer said, "we have had no communication nor any connection to any evidence of pressure. There is clear evidence that the government has demonstrated a willingness to the continued work with the BCA and so our position is a very clear position.

"We represent the interests of our members and all contractors and so the issues between the registrar or Mr Sands, we don't want to amplify in this forum only because it really isn't a matter for the BCA at this moment."