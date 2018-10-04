Britain’S Brexit Dilemma

EDITOR, The Tribune.

UK and the EU - their Brexit, March 2019 is turning out to be the most laughable event in UK political history. UK never really wanted to join the EU - reluctant from the beginning and then only after the EU being an enormous economy force UK saw the advantages and asked to join.

When PM Theresa May exercised her right to remove the UK using Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, clearly she never read it or her advisors never told her what Article 50 implied and required - so you have still the UK demanding terms for exit when solely those terms are controlled governed by the EU.

With the public opinion of the UK being as it is now, probably more wish to stay than leave the EU will be totally within its authority to require in the terms of exit that a referendum, up and down, stay or leave must be held… I suggest not. With a General Election, the purity of the vote will be messed up with who wins or loses Government. A straight vote - you want to stay or you want to leave and agree/disagree with the terms stated?

So ironic that Ireland in so many ways will determine the fate of UK in Europe.

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau,

September 29, 2018.