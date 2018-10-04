Lighthouse Point And Disney Deal

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I am an environmental proponent but I am also of the opinion that where there appears to be a conflict between protecting the environment at the expenses of creating sustainable jobs/employment opportunities for real people that the latter should take precedent.

The cries of the so-called environmentalists and their misguided allies, in most cases, are now starting to come out of the woodwork in agitation against the proposed development of Lighthouse Point by Disney Cruise Lines.

Lighthouse Point is privately owned and I fail to comprehend, as a lawyer by training, just how and why any Bahamian government could; would or should interfere in a private transaction between The Related Group (the current owner of the land in question) and Disney.

A few years ago, the then Christie led administration approved building plans and development for Lighthouse Point. I do not recall any public protest being launched by anyone or any so-called environmentalists. Where were they at that time or was it not fashionable back then?

The economy is still in the doldrums as far as I am concerned. No one, I submit, really knows or is even checking for the true statistics on unemployment and under employment. Some say that here in New Providence it hovers around 14.5 percent. In Grand Bahama some opine that unemployment is beyond 16 percent. Whatever the true figures are, it is clear to all that jobs; jobs and more jobs must become the mantra of all Bahamian politicians, across the board.

I would encourage Disney to do three things if it wishes its proposed project to advance. One, a town hall style series of public meetings should be held in Eleuthera and here in New Providence to allow the wider public to have an input; two, local media related companies (print; radio and television) should be engaged and three, competent and well-connected Bahamian lobbyists must be consulted and retained.

It is noted that there are several “private” environmentalist groups that are echoing the same sad refrain - “Save Lighthouse Point” which sounds good and may well be sincere.

What will these individuals and groups say or offer as alternatives to real human beings with financial and other commitments? What gives a handful of people to determine the overall good of the nation?

Common Cause, my nonprofit community based organisation welcomes Disney’s plan of action to transform the Eleuthera economy and to make available employment and business opportunities for Bahamians.

It is also to be noted that there is a Bahamian organised consortium, led by Sir Franklyn Wilson, which has a development plan on the board for Eleuthera but, for whatever reasons, this project seems to have stalled.

The good people of Eleuthera and other Bahamians cannot wait any longer for this to emerge from out of its foundations. We need jobs and business opportunities now rather than later.

To God then, Who in His wisdom, has presented the PM and his administration with a win/win situation unlike the “fake” Oban deal, in all things, be the glory.



ORTLAND H BODIE Jr

Nassau,

September 27, 2018.