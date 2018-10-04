Sands' Message To Plp: Sit Small And Shut Up

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Duane Sands yesterday called for members of the Official Opposition to "sit small and shut up" instead of criticising the management of the Public Hospitals Authority's funds.

Dr Sands added the Progressive Liberal Party committed "tens of millions" of dollars to "edifices to their egos" which have in turn "made it very difficult" to pay bills.

However, Dr Sands said that soon the Princess Margaret Hospital will be the "best hospital in the region." He elaborated this will happen "one step at a time" and major renovations are underway at the country's public healthcare facilities.

Dr Sands also addressed the ongoing tensions between healthcare provider unions and the PHA. Concerning the Consultant Physicians Staff Association specifically, Dr Sands noted he was a founding member of the organisation and admitted these doctors' compensation should be improved.

However, he said, the situation's improvement is contingent on the public hospitals' revenue stream being strengthened. He added this will require significant policy changes.

On Tuesday, PLP Leader Philip "Brave" Davis said the country's healthcare sector could improve if Dr Sands took his role and responsibilities more seriously.

Mr Davis also said all Dr Sands has done is persist with his "sheer arrogance" and "blame" of the PLP.

Yesterday, Dr Sands highlighted his transparent approach to governance, saying he is a minister who "makes sure the public knows exactly what's happening".

Dr Sands spoke to reporters outside a mental health training workshop at PHA.

When asked if he had any response to Mr Davis' remarks that the PHA's funds need to be managed better, Dr Sands replied: "I would say, 'Chile please,' okay. The last people, the last people who could open their mouth and talk about the management of PHA is this crew on the other side, who have basically committed millions, tens of millions of dollars, for edifices to their egos in various communities all over the Bahamas, thereby making it very difficult to pay bills.

"They know what they've done. They should just sit small and shut up."

On Tuesday, Mr Davis insisted the government's decision to finance the purchase of the Grand Lucayan resort property in Grand Bahama stands as proof the Minnis administration is unable to manage the country's affairs properly.

Dr Sands yesterday defended the purchase of the resort, underscoring its importance to Grand Bahama.



Regarding recent actions by the CPSA, Bahamas Doctors Union, and the Bahamas Nurses Union, Dr Sands said the prime minister and the government are "committed" to resolving these issues. "The prime minister has made it very clear that he will bring the full weight of his office and his support to the resolution of longstanding and difficult challenges."

Dr Sands added that health officials are "in agreement" with that approach.

"We don't benefit from being at odds with any group of workers or professionals in the country. At the same time, it is important that everybody's views are heard and respected.

"And so, certainly to have the support of the prime minister to bring resolution to this matter is appreciated."

In response to the complaints of the CPSA, Dr Sands admitted the organisation's concerns are valid, although he reiterated he is no longer an active member.

"When you look at (senior physicians') compensation package, it deserves improvement," Dr Sands said. "That said, we also need to figure out exactly how we are going to get that done.

"I have said many, many times that we have to strengthen the revenue stream for our hospitals. Because it is impossible, if people continue to get medical services and don't pay for it."

Dr Sands said fixing these issues will require "significant policy changes" and staff to code, build, and collect. He also called for improvement in the current billing method, which is done manually and then sent to the post office -- an institution plagued with its own problems.

Despite these flaws, Dr Sands said: "Mark my word: Princess Margaret Hospital will be the best hospital in the region, in short order," comparing it to the revamping of the Lynden Pindling International Airport.