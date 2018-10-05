Court Dismisses Bid To Contest 40-Year Sentence

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE Court of Appeal has dismissed a man’s bid to contest his 40-year sentence for murdering a webshop employee who was in the process of collecting deposit bags four years ago.

Appellate President Sir Hartman Longley, with fellow Justices Jon Isaacs and Milton Evans, affirmed Milton McKinney’s conviction and sentence for murdering Prince Prudent in August 11, 2014.

Sir Hartman said the appellate judges would provide their reasons at a later date.

McKinney is sentenced to 40 years for murdering Prudent, 12-years for attempted armed robbery, and 14 years for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, all to run concurrently.

According to reports, shortly after 8:30am on the date in question, Prudent, an A Sure Win employee, was driving his Honda Civic east on Sapodilla Boulevard. He had just collected deposit bags from the establishment in Nassau Village and was being followed by a second car providing security.

As he approached the junction of Willow Tree Avenue, three men in a gold coloured Honda overtook them and blocked the street. Two of the occupants got out of the vehicle and started discharging shots into the vehicle, hitting Prudent, who lost control of his car and crashed into a wall on Willow Tree Avenue.

Forensic Pathologist Dr Caryn Sands said Prudent suffered at least five gunshot wounds, inclusive of one to the head and one to the abdomen, all of which were “potentially fatal”.

During trial, evidence was lead how McKinney, who was the first gunman that got out of the vehicle that overtook Prudent’s car, attempted to take the deposit bags but was prevented from doing so because Sergeant Clifford Dugay, who was driving behind Prudent in the convoy, had fired his Mossburg 12-gauge shotgun at him and hit him in the leg.

McKinney admitted to being shot with a shotgun and said he had three shotgun injuries in his right leg, but claimed those injuries were due to him being shot in a separate incident on August 22, 2014. Nonetheless, Dr Yvette Thimothee, a general practitioner, testified that McKinney had at least two healed gunshot injuries on the back of his leg, and that bullet fragments resembling pellets were still in his leg.

Additionally, McKinney admitted in a statement that he was the driver of the vehicle that overtook Prudent’s car.