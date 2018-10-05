Marinas Enjoy Up To 40% Rise In Boat Traffic

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN marina operators have seen as much as a 40 percent increase in business year-over year, their Association's executive director said yesterday.

Basil Smith, speaking for the Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM), told Tribune Business: "Things are going very well. Some of the marinas continue to report double digits. Things are looking very good for the marinas. The weather has been very forgiving so far this year. Our luck is still holding.

"Speaking to some of the marina operators, one of them quoted 24 percent just recentl,y and another said he was up by 40 percent over the previous year."

Mr Smith said the ABM was looking forward to the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show at month's end. "We have been meeting some time with the ministry of tourism to revive the level of support that the ministry once gave to the boating sector in terms of promotion," he added.

"Our dreams are beginning to come through because the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show is coming up, and the ministry has agreed to work with us to develop a Bahamas pavilion at the boat show."

Mr Smith continued: "It's in a very good location that is certain to stop traffic. We are very happy with that and just need for them follow through with that for other boat shows. We hope to sit with the ministry soon and identify the key shows we would like to treat in that way."