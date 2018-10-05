Sands Initiative To Target Gambling Addiction

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Duane Sands is hoping a gambling addiction symposium to be held at the end of this month will provide assistance and "some remedy" to individuals and households affected by compulsive gambling.

On Wednesday, Dr Sands said reports that as much $500m is wagered annually are "staggering" and reflective of a larger issue. He also expressed dismay at anecdotal accounts of people being unable to meet financial responsibilities because they are "problem" gamblers.

The Gambling Addiction Awareness Programme Symposium will be held on October 31. The event is being hosted by Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre under the theme "Overcoming Your Gambling Addiction: The Continuum of Care".

When asked about the event, Dr Sands said it was "always imagined" that there would be support for compulsive gamblers.

"Anecdotally, I think as we look at our travels around virtually every single island, every single community, there's no question that there's significant participation in gaming or gambling.

"Anecdotally, there are reports of people that are having problems paying school fees, meeting their rent or mortgage obligations, etc. It was always imagined from the beginning that there would be support for problem gamers or problem gamblers.

"And so this initiative to be held at the end of October is one such example of a programme intended to provide support for individuals that find that they are having a problem with gambling.

"As you listen to the numbers, and depending on who you listen to, the numbers can be quite staggering.

"If it is true that there is as much as $500m per year being wagered, then it suggests, given the size of our economy, that we have a challenge and that there are persons who are problematic gamblers. So, hopefully this will assist and bring some remedy to those households affected."

Eighty-eight people participated in a previous symposium held in April.

Dr Sands made his remarks following the opening ceremony of the Mental Health Global Action Programme (mhGAP) training workshop, which was held at the Public Hospitals Authority.

The programme is a World Health Organisation (WHO) initiative that launched in the Bahamas in 2013.

The health minister delivered the keynote address at the ceremony, where he said health providers can look at the implementation of mhGAP as a "successful facet of our evolving primary care model".

He added the initiative seeks to "expand access to mental health services through improved linkages with primary care facilities in our communities".

"The programme has introduced training to staff at primary care centres and community clinics which continue to be a frontline detection method of mental health challenges and episodes," he said.

"This incorporation of mental health treatment in all primary health care facilities ensures that Bahamians who present for treatment of any complaint should have the presence of emotional or mental issues detected and addressed, and if necessary referred for further treatment."

Ninety-one physicians and 54 nurses have undergone training since 2013.