Seeking To Strengthen Fisheries In Gb

MINISTER of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard revealed that steps are being taken to secure a new vessel to provide a stronger presence for the Department of Fisheries and Marine Resources in East Grand Bahama.



He said additional fisheries officers will be hired in Grand Bahama and encouraged anyone interested in the posts to apply to the Department of Marine Resources.

Mr Pintard said there have recent arrests involving foreigners fishing illegally and using compressors an that local fishermen should ensure they do not break the law.

"We wish to send a clear warning to Bahamians who own vessels that we fully expect them to comply with the law by not having foreign nationals who do not have any documentation justifying them being in the country on their vessels, or who do not possess certification from the Ministry of Agriculture to use compressors on your vessels," he said.

"We fully intend to enforce the laws. In keeping with that we are going to commission a vessel in Grand Bahama to assist the Fisheries Department and to work with the defence force and Bahamas (Department of) Customs to step up patrols and interdictions of vessels we believe to have persons working on them illegally."

He appealed to the public for assistance and urged residents to contact the Department of Fisheries and share information of any violations to fisheries officials.



He also spoke of the need to establish fisheries facilities in East Grand Bahama.



He noted Greg Bethel, an official at the Department of Marine Resources, visited a site a in East End with a view of renting a facility to have a "stronger presence" there.

"This is progressing well and we are inviting members of the public to function as fisheries officers to submit applications, as we expect to hire additional officers in Grand Bahama," she said.



He also stated that the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism is in the process of ensuring that Bahamian produce makes its way into hotels, restaurants, and cruise ships in the Bahamas.

Mr Pintard urged all agriculture and marine producers in the Bahamas to contact the Ministry of Agriculture so they can catalogue all Bahamian producers and present a directory to all the major buyers in the country.

Additional land for farming is also being identified in Freeport for a limited number of farmers, according to the minister.