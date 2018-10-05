Three Arrested In Connection With Break-Ins

POLICE have arrested three men suspected of carrying out a string of house break-ins in both eastern and western New Providence.

The trio are also thought to have conducted similar crimes in parts of Eleuthera.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, who heads the Central Detective Unit, confirmed the arrests Friday. He said the men were taken into custody Tuesday.

He said that a number of valuables, including televisions, jewellery, clothing and electronics were recovered following the arrests.

However, he suggested that because the investigations are ongoing this might not be the full list of goods stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 919 or 328-TIPS (8477).