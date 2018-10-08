Department Of Corrections Officer Arrested For Drug Possession

An officer from the Bahamas Department of Corrections is in custody after he was arrested for drug possession on Friday.
According to reports, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, assisted by the K-9 Unit, conducted a search of the officer when he arrived for duty and allegedly found marijuana and ecstasy pills in his possession.
The officer was taken into custody and is expected to appear in court this week.
Comments
rawbahamian 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
That ladies and gentlemen, is how the drugs and cell phones are getting into the prison, this is not rocket science to figure that out. All officers should be made to go through metal detectors for phones and pass by sniffer dogs for drugs and if any contraband is found on prisoners or cells they are responsible for then they should also be held responsible for it being found !
