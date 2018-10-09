Charged Over A Seat Belt

EDITOR, The Tribune.

A few months ago, my niece was charged for not using her seat belt while she was in the back seat of a moving vehicle. The driver of the car was also charged with allowing a passenger to be in her moving car who was not using their seat belt.

My niece pleaded guilty and went to pay the fine at the Magistrate’s Court on Nassau Street. Imagine her surprise when the two fines amounted to $400 ($250 for her “offence” and $150 for the driver’s “offence”).

If the Commissioner of Police was serious about enforcing this “offence”, he should station some of his officers together with one or two motorcycle mounted police at the intersection of JFK and Gladstone Road on any week day between the hours of 4pm and 5pm to intercept the dozens of trucks carrying construction workers back after a hard day’s work. I’m quite sure not many of the people in the back of the trucks have seat belts.

I would very much appreciate it if the Commissioner would let me know how many people have been charged in the last year for not having a seat belt on while in the back seat of a car or truck.

I would also appreciate it if the Commissioner would let me know if it is legal to avoid a stop sign or stop light before making a left turn by taking a detour through a nearby property, usually a gas station.

JOHN A WANKLYN

Nassau,

October 4, 2018.