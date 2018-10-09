Family And Friends Pay Their Respects To Earl Thompson

By RIEL MAJOR

FAMILY, friends, and members of Parliament gathered at St Francis Xavier Cathedral last Friday to mourn the death of Earl Thompson Sr, former vice-chairman of the Free National Movement, and a founding member of the Knights of Columbus in The Bahamas.

Thompson was in and out of hospital for about 18 months, suffering from diabetes and congestive heart failure. The 84-year-old, former MP died on September 26.

He was a devout member of the Catholic Church and worshipped at St Francis Xavier Cathedral for most of his life. He was an active member of the church and held many roles. He was a member of the ushers' board, senior choir, and parish council.

In 1991, Thompson was a founding member of the Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 10415.

A number of people paid tribute to him and his funeral service was punctuated with praise and worship songs. During his funeral, Father Glen Nixon spoke about Thompson's character and life.

"He was a good man," said Fr Nixon. "He has helped many, protected many, and given pleasure to many. He is alive in the memory of his family, constituency of Chippingham, and the hearts of fellow junkanooers."

Fr Nixon continued: "Earl Sr worked very hard to contribute to a culture of life and love in our land. Earl would frequently be the last person in church praying for his family, church, and beloved country."

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, who was unable to attend the service, wrote a tribute to Thompson in which he said that it was "an honour to pay tribute to, and celebrate, the life of and contributions of a great Bahamian son and patriot. Let me convey my sincere condolences to his wife, Venencia, his family and all those whom he left behind who mourn his passing.

"Earl Thompson was a proud Bahamian whom I characterise as a nation builder. He was one who endeavoured to make his beloved country a better place for all of us. His dedication and commitment to this country was strongly evidenced by the many contributions he made in service to his country. He was a good representation of a true Bahamian."

"May his soul rest in eternal peace."