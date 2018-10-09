A Real Bpl Enquiry?

EDITOR, The Tribune

BP&L - do I believe there is any enquiry going on? No. The enquiry anyway should be on the Shell America deal and BP&L not complying with URCA.

BP&L new fuel surcharge rates for this billing - ouch… well on mine up by $12-$13.00 but I used 15 percent less units.

Can Mr Heastie confirm whether we are paying for the alleged stolen hundreds of gallons of diesel from the pipeline from Clifton to Blue Hill?

This should not be to the charge of the counter - URCA - possibly you might wish to investigate that seeing you refuse to do anything about Shell America?

Tourism affects on visitors of crime - hmm DG Jibrilu needs to tell her bosses not to make crime that issue as they do… oh more crime will drive away the visitors.

Truth told, the majority of visitors do not leave the compounds of their resorts - here for three-four days primary purpose is to tan and relax… they rarely explore our country.

Notice DG wants to re-brand… see the name David Copperfield, the illusionist. An idea - let him create a massive illusion that Nassau is clean, the product has value and we, the people, treat tourists politely. Wow a miracle!

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau,

October 2, 2018.