It's All Political Window Dressing

EDITOR, The Tribune Have a serious accident with loss of life then Government wakes up oh only for that moment and time for a lot of talk and little else.

Aviation - the hacker issue - remember that serious hacker accident on Coral Harbour Road four five dead all that talk from the Minister then Glenys Hanna-Martin and what happened?

Andros hacker crash - pilot imagine unlicensed to fly charters, how he ever got off the ground is unbelievable but four-five dead…a lot of talk - promises from the now Minister D’Aguilar and what? Nothing. MPs fly hackers every weekend - patronising illegal activity and nothing down - of course.

Tourist boat accident - one dead other lose limbs now transport discovers the worst… this should never have happened - Government is probably liable…no everything seemingly the rule of the jungle. Will anyone be fired? Very much doubt it!

Noise about banning cell use in vehicles - Road Act requires a driver now to have their hands on the steering wheel at all times -its law - we just keep on this mess. Alike the hackers and the boaters will Police Traffic do anything? For a few days then stop. Political window dressing, oh, we are doing something, laugh!,

JESSICA SAWYER

Nassau,

October 3, 2018.