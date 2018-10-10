Selection Of Heroes 'Too Political'

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I am sad that the criteria used to select our so-called heroes was political. The accolades bestowed on some were self imposed and therefore dilutes the value of the intent, as I understand it to be.

To my best knowledge, a hero is a person who is admired for their courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities. Few politicians would fit that description.

Politicians for the most part are paid out of the country’s coffers and little sacrifice is given. Most politicians are selfish in nature, because they use their position to enrich themselves and their families. Where is the heroic act?

But there are some, and I daresay unsung heroes who have sacrificed much, their families, livelihood and the like to help others. I know of one of the many who should have been considered.

Captain Simpson C. Penn is a true example of a hero in the first order. No one, in recent memory have contributed toward building a nation, by helping boys become men, real men, than he.

Captain Penn’s blueprint was the object of the Boys Brigade, “The advancement among boys, and the promotion of habits of obedience, reverence discipline, self respect and all that tends toward a true Christian manliness.

He sacrificed his family, by giving his time, efforts, energies, expertise toward moulding young men.

Captain Penn, was responsible for creating many of the leaders of this country, some who have not returned to help the organisation, but nonetheless, they are the beneficiary.

How come people like Mrs. Sheila Culmer who championed the cause for the physically disabled for decades not be awarded and rewarded. Anyone with one eye and half of a brain knows that she gave selflessly and from the heart.

A hero is someone who selflessly gave, not who selfishly received from the people for the benefit of their family.

How could a sitting Prime Minister, who has just been in office for a few months, who has fired real Bahamians, wreaking havoc on many families, humiliating and destroying the dignity of others, give himself an award? How could people, supposedly with integrity, agree to it? How could someone who historically suppressed the people also be rewarded?

We have no shame!

We are some jokey people. We would find a way to contaminate everything.

Personally I don't think no award anyone can give me would raise my self esteem any higher than it has always been. So people who try to “hustle” accolades are always people whose self esteem is considerably low.



Time to stop the masquerading and pontificating and taking Bahamians for fools.

Wrong is wrong, even if everyone is doing it. Right is right even if nobody is doing it - Buddha

It is as simple as that.

IVOINE INGRAHAM

Nassau,

October 9, 2018